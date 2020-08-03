Trending Stories

Three-quarters of adults with COVID-19 have heart damage after recovery
Study reveals how coronavirus travels indoors
44% of attendees at Georgia overnight camp test positive for COVID-19
School closures reduced COVID-19 cases, deaths up to 60%, study finds
Streetlights may raise risks for colon cancer
Moments from Drew Barrymore's career
 
