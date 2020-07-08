Not all COVID-19 patients who require emergency care experience the "classic" symptoms of the disease, a new study has found. Photo by paulbr75/Pixabay

July 8 (UPI) -- Many COVID-19 patients who call for emergency care don't experience the "classic" symptoms associated with the coronavirus, a study published Wednesday by JAMA Network Open showed, and could endanger health professionals.

The concern, researchers said, is for early diagnosis of the disease to be missed, increasing risk for more severe cases of COVID-19.

Additionally, they said that emergency response professionals need to protect themselves properly -- which requires accurately detecting diagnostic clues during examination.

"The results indicate persons who require emergency care may not present with the conventional symptoms. ... Instead, there was a wide range of presenting complaints," study co-author Dr. Tom Rea told UPI.

An analysis of adults infected with the new coronavirus in King County, Wash., in February and March who called 911, received care from rescuers and went to an emergency room showed that just over one-half had a fever or breathing difficulties, researchers said.

Forty percent reported severe fatigue, nearly 28 percent had signs of "altered mental status" -- or confusion -- and up to 10 percent experienced severe nausea and vomiting, they said.

"Hence, there needs to be a wide net of suspicion for COVID when considering the etiology of illness, [particularly] among older adults," said Rea, a professor of medicine at the University of Washington.

The findings are based on an analysis of 775 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in King County, which includes Seattle and was one of the early outbreak hot spots in the United States, Rea and his colleagues said. The cases were reported between February 1 and March 18.

Researchers said 124 -- or 16 percent -- of the cases included in the analysis included an EMS response. Patients who called 911 and received EMS care were roughly 75 years old, and 47 -- or 38 percent -- had three or more chronic health conditions, with high blood pressure and heart disease the most common, the researchers said.

In addition, 57 -- or 46 percent -- of the patients lived in a long-term care facility, they said, though researchers said nonspecific signs and symptoms of COVID-19 were also widely seen in patients that do not live a long-term care facility.

Just over 16 percent required breathing assistance -- with CPAP or another device -- when EMS arrived. As of June 1, 65 -- or 52 percent -- of the patients who called EMS for COVID-19 care had died, researchers said.

"When these persons [call] ... 911, they can present in a variety of ways, many of them atypical," Rea said. "EMS [needs] to be on alert and assure they are protected and that hospitals are prepared to test this group even when they do not have conventional symptoms."