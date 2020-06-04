Trending

Cancer risk for non-daily smokers 4 times higher than non-smokers
Survey: COVID-19 pandemic spurring mental health crisis
COVID-19 pandemic causes 42% drop in ER visits nationwide
Plasma helps recovery of seriously ill COVID-19 patients, study shows
COVID-19 cases drop slightly in warm weather
Protesters demand justice in police killing of George Floyd
