Signs reminding riders of proper hygiene and other steps to help combat the spread of the coronavirus are seen at the Farragut West Metro Station on Monday in Washington, D.C.

Coronavirus is changing the way Americans go about their daily lives, a new survey shows.

Conducted March 10-12, the survey of 2,400 U.S. residents found that public health recommendations about how to guard against infection are starting to be followed by many in this country.

Among the findings: 85 percent of respondents said they've been washing their hands or using hand sanitizer more frequently; 7 percent said they've worn a face mask; 61 percent said they'd practiced some type of social distancing, with the most common (45 percent) being avoiding contact with high-risk people, and 25 percent have stayed away from restaurants in general.

The survey also found that 6 percent have canceled or postponed a medical appointment, 22 percent have been stockpiling food and water, and 50 percent have prayed.

"It looks like most people are taking some action," said survey co-leader Wandi Bruine de Bruin, a professor of public policy, psychology and behavioral science at the University of Southern California.

"But not everyone is reporting that they are stepping up hand-washing, which seems like a potential concern unless they were already perfect at hand-washing," Bruine de Bruin added in a USC news release.

Aside from health concerns, Americans were also worried about the financial fallout from coronavirus.

The survey found that 12 percent of respondents believed there was a fairly high chance (more than 25 percent) they could lose their job, and 18 percent said there was a fairly high chance (more than 25 percent) they could run out of money.

Of those with jobs, 59 percent said it would be difficult for them to work from home, according to the survey.

"The coronavirus is both a health threat and an economic threat," said survey co-leader Daniel Bennett, a research assistant professor of economics at USC.

"The social distancing measures that are needed to limit transmission will also cause a lot of hardship. Many people do not feel that they can work remotely," Bennett noted.

