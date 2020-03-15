U.S. Vice President Mike Pence encouraged Americans to only seek testing for COVID-19 if they believe they have the virus and place a priority on healthcare workers, first responders and people older than 65 who are exhibiting symptoms. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said the number of coronavirus cases in the United States will increase as testing becomes more widely available. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Assistant Secretary for Health and head of the Public Health Service Admiral Brett Giroir said Sunday that the United States this week will begin rolling out new COVID-19 testing labs capable of testing up to 4,000 people per day. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Vice President Mike Pence and the White House Coronavirus Task Force said Sunday that the United States is working to ramp up testing for COVID-19.

Adm. Brett Giroir, who is leading coordination for coronavirus testing at the Department of Health and Human Services, said that up to 2,000 community-based screening labs capable of testing as many as 4,000 people a day will open beginning this week.

"We are going from somewhat manual, relatively slow phases to a testing regiment that we can test many tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of individuals per week and maybe even more," said Giroir.

He said that about 1.9 million tests will be made available for these clinics which he described as a "game-changer."

Pence said these testing centers will be focused on first providing tests to healthcare workers, first responders and Americans older than 65 with a cough, fever or other coronavirus symptoms and will be implemented in the states at greatest risk of coronavirus spread.

"It's important that the tests are available for people that are most in need and for our healthcare workers and first responders that are helping them and supporting them," Pence said.

The vice president added that testing should be reserved for people who believe they have been infected.

"The testing that is available should only be done if for any reason you think you may have the coronavirus," he said. "We encourage people to consult with their doctor and if you're symptom-free we encourage you to work with us to ensure that testing is available for people who are experiencing symptoms."

The briefing comes as the United States has 3,244 confirmed coronavirus cases and 62 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University figures.

Taskforce member Dr. Deborah Birx said the number of reported cases is likely to rise as the new testing methods are implemented.

"As these tests roll out, we will have a spike in our curve," she said. "As more and more people have access. "