A Chinese woman wears a protective face mask at a shopping center due to the threat of the spreading deadly coronavirus in Beijing. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday warned Americans to prepare for a coronavirus pandemic.

Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said during a press briefing that the "rapidly evolving and expanding" COVID-19 outbreak has now seen "community spread" in multiple countries, as well as cases in several regions without a known exposure to where the disease originated, Wuhan, China.

"These factors meet two of the three criteria for a pandemic," Messonnier said. The world appears to be moving closer to the third criteria: worldwide spread.

The CDC and other federal agencies continue to take steps to slow the introduction of the virus into the United States to give officials time to prepare, she said. But as more countries report community spread of the disease, containment at U.S. borders becomes more difficult.

On Monday, the World Health Organization declined to declare the outbreak a pandemic, even as case clusters emerged in Iran, Italy and elsewhere. On Tuesday, the Spanish resort of Tenerife placed a hotel on lockdown after hundreds of guests were exposed to an Italian doctor who tested positive for the virus after staying there.

To date, there have been 57 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among U.S. citizens. Of these, 40 were among passengers evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Three cases involved Americans "repatriated" from Wuhan by the State Department.

Messonnier said the CDC is using its flu pandemic plan as guidance for what a possible COVID-19 response might look like. Broadly, should the plan need to be enacted, it might entail widespread quarantines, school closures -- with transitioning of classroom work online -- and other measures.

Since the flu plan was drafted in 2017, the CDC has conducted two exercises to rehearse its implementation. There has also been at least one government-wide pandemic preparation exercise, Messionnier said.

"These are things we need to start thinking about now," she said. "We need to be preparing for significant disruptions of our lives. People are concerned about the situation. Rightfully so. But we are putting our concerns to work preparing."

The CDC has faced challenges in ramping up health laboratories across the country to effectively and accurately test for COVID-19. Although the agency began distributing test kits for the virus two weeks ago, several of the kits reportedly yielded inclusive results during pre-testing.

Messonnier said the agency is working on replacing the test kits and hopes to begin sending new ones out soon. Twelve labs across the country are equipped to test for COVID-19 and the CDC lab in Atlanta has capacity to test without backlogs.

"I am frustrated we have had an issue with test," Messionnier said.