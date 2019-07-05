Trending Stories

'Freshman 15' affects male university students more than females, study shows
Aerobic, resistance exercise may reduce coronary risk for people with belly fat
Few U.S. universities ban cigarettes
Don't let fireworks cause hearing problems
Cancer deaths in the U.S. cost $94B in lost earnings in 2015

Photo Gallery

 
Protesters rally against extradition bill in Hong Kong

Latest News

Teeth help scientists trace evolution of great white shark family to Middle Jurassic
'Akira' to return as new TV anime series
Lockheed Martin gets $177.9M Navy contract for anti-ship missile support
Survey: European antisemitism has gotten worse in last 5 years
Sabrina Carpenter performs, shares plans for 5th album on 'GMA'
 
Back to Article
/