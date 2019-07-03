Trending Stories

Study: Catheters cause 25 percent of hospital infections
Increased HPV vaccinations may prevent 1,300 cases of cancer in California
Poll: Grandparents not keeping medications secure around grandkids
Teens who pinpoint emotions better at avoiding depression
Marijuana replacing opioids, sleep aids for many, study finds

On the runway at Paris haute couture fashion week

Latest News

Pentagon seeks ideas for small military space station
Hong Kong legislature takes 2-week break amid vandalism cleanup
'My girlfriend is not hungry' menu item goes viral at Arkansas diner
Dow, S&P, Nasdaq close at record highs after holiday trading session
Thawing permafrost releasing more carbon than previously thought
 
