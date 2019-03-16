Trending Stories

Patients prefer doctor video chats over in-person visits
Light exercise may help lower heart disease in older women
Older black women have triple stroke risk of white women
Heart attacks less frequent, less deadly since 1990s
FDA not strict enough on e-cigarettes, report says

Photo Gallery

 
National People's Congress closes in Beijing

Latest News

Mistrial declared in trial of Florida officer who shot mental health worker
Starz renews 'American Gods' for a third season
Hozier's 'Wasteland, Baby!' tops U.S. album chart
New evidence links fatal Ethiopian Airlines, Lion Air flights
Mail bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc to plead guilty
 
Back to Article
/