'CSI: Vegas,' 'So Help Me Todd' canceled at CBS

Marg Helgenberger's "CSI: Vegas" revival has been canceled after three season on CBS. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- CBS has opted not to renew CSI: Vegas and So Help Me Todd for additional seasons. Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter reported the cancellation news Friday. Advertisement

CSI was a revival of the similarly named show that aired 2000 to 2015.

The new version, starring Marg Helgenberger, Paula Newsome and Matt Lauria, ran for three seasons.

Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin headlined the legal comedy, So Help Me Todd, for two seasons.

Young Sheldon and Bob Hearts Abishola is also leaving the broadcast network at the end of the 2023-24 television season.

Blue Bloods is in its final, 14th season, as well, but will continue airing fresh episodes into the fall.

CBS has not announced the fates yet of its scripted series The Equalizer and NCIS: Hawai'i.