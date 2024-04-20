Advertisement
TV
April 20, 2024 / 2:17 PM

'CSI: Vegas,' 'So Help Me Todd' canceled at CBS

By Karen Butler
Marg Helgenberger's "CSI: Vegas" revival has been canceled after three season on CBS. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Marg Helgenberger's "CSI: Vegas" revival has been canceled after three season on CBS. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- CBS has opted not to renew CSI: Vegas and So Help Me Todd for additional seasons.

Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter reported the cancellation news Friday.

Advertisement

CSI was a revival of the similarly named show that aired 2000 to 2015.

The new version, starring Marg Helgenberger, Paula Newsome and Matt Lauria, ran for three seasons.

Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin headlined the legal comedy, So Help Me Todd, for two seasons.

Young Sheldon and Bob Hearts Abishola is also leaving the broadcast network at the end of the 2023-24 television season.

Blue Bloods is in its final, 14th season, as well, but will continue airing fresh episodes into the fall.

CBS has not announced the fates yet of its scripted series The Equalizer and NCIS: Hawai'i.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Last Samurai Standing': Netflix to adapt 'Ikusagami' as new series
TV // 1 day ago
'Last Samurai Standing': Netflix to adapt 'Ikusagami' as new series
April 19 (UPI) -- "Last Samurai Standing," a new show based on the Shogo Imamura novel "Ikusagami," is in the works at Netflix.
'Clarkson's Farm' Season 3 to premiere on May 3
TV // 1 day ago
'Clarkson's Farm' Season 3 to premiere on May 3
April 19 (UPI) -- Jeremy Clarkson's agriculture-themed docu-series, "Clarkson's Farm," will kick off its third season on May 3.
'Longmire' icon Robert Taylor lands role in 'NCIS: Orgins'
TV // 1 day ago
'Longmire' icon Robert Taylor lands role in 'NCIS: Orgins'
April 19 (UPI) -- Robert Taylor is set to play a recurring role in CBS' new series, "NCIS: Origins."
Prime Video orders Season 2 of 'Fallout'
TV // 1 day ago
Prime Video orders Season 2 of 'Fallout'
April 19 (UPI) -- The adaptation of the beloved "Fallout" video-game series is getting a second season on Prime Video.
'Jinx' filmmakers debated when to share Robert Durst evidence with LAPD
TV // 1 day ago
'Jinx' filmmakers debated when to share Robert Durst evidence with LAPD
LOS ANGELES, April 19 (UPI) -- "The Jinx Part Two," on HBO Sunday, director Andrew Jarecki and producer Zac Stuart-Pontier discussed how they strategically decided when to share evidence they found against Robert Durst.
Lyon Daniels: 'Spiderwick' series updates fairytale for new generation
TV // 1 day ago
Lyon Daniels: 'Spiderwick' series updates fairytale for new generation
NEW YORK, April 19 (UPI) -- "We Could Be Heroes" alum Lyon Daniels says he wanted to take the lead in The Roku Channel's adaptation of the best-selling "Spiderwick Chronicles" books because he was a big fan of the fantasy stories growing up.
CBS renews 'Good Wife' spinoff 'Elsbeth' for Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
CBS renews 'Good Wife' spinoff 'Elsbeth' for Season 2
April 18 (UPI) -- CBS renewed "Elsbeth," the second spinoff of "The Good Wife," for a second season on Thursday.
'The Witcher' resumes production, will end with Season 5
TV // 2 days ago
'The Witcher' resumes production, will end with Season 5
April 18 (UPI) -- "The Witcher" has started production on Season 4 starring Liam Hemsworth and will conclude with Season 5 on Netflix.
'We Are Lady Parts' Season 2 to premiere in May, feature Malala Yousafzai
TV // 2 days ago
'We Are Lady Parts' Season 2 to premiere in May, feature Malala Yousafzai
April 18 (UPI) -- "We Are Lady Parts" will return for a second season on Peacock in May, with Malala Yousafzai and Meera Syal to appear as guest stars.
'Sunny': Rashida Jones thriller coming to Apple TV+ in July
TV // 2 days ago
'Sunny': Rashida Jones thriller coming to Apple TV+ in July
April 18 (UPI) -- "Sunny," a mystery thriller series starring Rashida Jones, will premiere on Apple TV+ in July.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Longmire' icon Robert Taylor lands role in 'NCIS: Orgins'
'Longmire' icon Robert Taylor lands role in 'NCIS: Orgins'
Famous birthdays for April 20: Jessica Lange, Andy Serkis
Famous birthdays for April 20: Jessica Lange, Andy Serkis
'Pulp Fiction' cast reunites at 30th anniversary screening
'Pulp Fiction' cast reunites at 30th anniversary screening
'Clarkson's Farm' Season 3 to premiere on May 3
'Clarkson's Farm' Season 3 to premiere on May 3
'Jinx' filmmakers debated when to share Robert Durst evidence with LAPD
'Jinx' filmmakers debated when to share Robert Durst evidence with LAPD
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement