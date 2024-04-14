Advertisement
TV
April 14, 2024 / 6:02 PM

Dua Lipa to guest host, sing on May 4 edition of 'SNL'

By Karen Butler
NBC has booked Dua Lipa to host "SNL" on May 4. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI
NBC has booked Dua Lipa to host "SNL" on May 4. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa is set to guest host and provide the musical entertainment for the May 4 episode of Saturday Night Live.

"DOUBLE DUTY DUA!!!!!!!!" the show's X social media feed said Sunday.

Advertisement

Lipa, 28, released the single "Illusion," as well as an accompanying music video, on Friday.

The song will be from her next album, Radical Optimism, which is set for release on May 3.

It is a follow-up to Lipa's Grammy-winning 2020 album, Future Nostalgia.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Emily Blunt, Kate McKinnon pop by for Ryan Gosling-hosted 'SNL'
TV // 6 hours ago
Emily Blunt, Kate McKinnon pop by for Ryan Gosling-hosted 'SNL'
April 14 (UPI) -- Ryan Gosling's "Fall Guy" co-star Emily Blunt and former "SNL" cast mate Kate McKinnon made surprise appearances when Gosling guest-hosted the sketch-comedy show this weekend.
Sandra Oh, Hoa Xuande: 'Sympathizer' rare show that puts Vietnamese people in the spotlight
TV // 1 day ago
Sandra Oh, Hoa Xuande: 'Sympathizer' rare show that puts Vietnamese people in the spotlight
NEW YORK, April 13 (UPI) -- Sandra Oh says she wanted to co-star in "The Sympathizer" because representation matters and the satirical espionage thriller was the rare show on American television to feature a largely Asian cast.
CBS says upcoming 15th season of 'The Talk' will be its last
TV // 1 day ago
CBS says upcoming 15th season of 'The Talk' will be its last
April 13 (UPI) -- CBS has announced that the upcoming 15th season of "The Talk" will be its last.
Elizabeth Smart to produce Tanya Kach movie, special for Lifetime
TV // 2 days ago
Elizabeth Smart to produce Tanya Kach movie, special for Lifetime
April 12 (UPI) -- Lifetime announced a new true crime movie and special on Friday. "The Girl Locked Upstairs: The Tanya Kach Story" and "Beyond the Headlines: The Tanya Kach Story with Elizabeth Smart" will air this summer.
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' renewed for Season 4, 'Lower Decks' to end
TV // 2 days ago
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' renewed for Season 4, 'Lower Decks' to end
April 12 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced the renewal of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" for a fourth season, ahead of the third, and that the fifth season of animated "Lower Decks" will be the final season.
'Fallout:' Walton Goggins calls The Ghoul ruthless, funny bounty hunter
TV // 2 days ago
'Fallout:' Walton Goggins calls The Ghoul ruthless, funny bounty hunter
NEW YORK, April 12 (UPI) -- Walton Goggins said he wanted to play The Ghoul in the new sci-fi series, "Fallout," because he could explore who the character was before and after a nuclear apocalypse.
Ryan Gosling is odd man out in 'SNL' promo with Chris Stapleton
TV // 2 days ago
Ryan Gosling is odd man out in 'SNL' promo with Chris Stapleton
April 12 (UPI) -- Ryan Gosling, Chris Stapleton and Sarah Sherman appeared in a "Saturday Night Live" promo ahead of Gosling's return as host.
'Monarch' Season 2, spinoffs in the works at Apple TV+
TV // 2 days ago
'Monarch' Season 2, spinoffs in the works at Apple TV+
April 12 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has announced it renewed "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" for a second season and ordered multiple spin-off series based on the Legendary Monsterverse franchise.
CBS renews 'S.W.A.T.' for Season 8
TV // 3 days ago
CBS renews 'S.W.A.T.' for Season 8
April 11 (UPI) -- CBS announced Thursday that "S.W.A.T." is renewed for an eighth season.
'The Night Manager': Tom Hiddleston series renewed for two more seasons
TV // 3 days ago
'The Night Manager': Tom Hiddleston series renewed for two more seasons
April 11 (UPI) -- "The Night Manager," a spy series starring Tom Hiddleston, will return on BBC One and Prime Video.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for April 14: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rob McElhenney
Famous birthdays for April 14: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rob McElhenney
Movie review: 'Challengers' makes Zendaya love triangle absurd
Movie review: 'Challengers' makes Zendaya love triangle absurd
Ryan Gosling is odd man out in 'SNL' promo with Chris Stapleton
Ryan Gosling is odd man out in 'SNL' promo with Chris Stapleton
Sandra Oh, Hoa Xuande: 'Sympathizer' rare show that puts Vietnamese people in the spotlight
Sandra Oh, Hoa Xuande: 'Sympathizer' rare show that puts Vietnamese people in the spotlight
K-pop star Park Bo Ram dies at the age of 30
K-pop star Park Bo Ram dies at the age of 30
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement