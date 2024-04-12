Trending
Advertisement
TV
April 12, 2024 / 7:37 AM

'Monarch' Season 2, spinoffs in the works at Apple TV+

By Karen Butler
Kurt Russell (L) and his wife, actress Goldie Hawn and their son, actor Wyatt Russell attend the premiere of "The Hateful Eight" at the ArcLight Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles in 2015. The father and son are returning for Season 2 of the Apple TV+ series, "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Kurt Russell (L) and his wife, actress Goldie Hawn and their son, actor Wyatt Russell attend the premiere of "The Hateful Eight" at the ArcLight Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles in 2015. The father and son are returning for Season 2 of the Apple TV+ series, "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has announced it renewed Monarch: Legacy of Monsters for a second season and ordered multiple spin-off series based on the Legendary Monsterverse franchise, which includes several blockbuster movies about Godzilla and King Kong.

Executive produced by showrunners and co-creators Chris Black and Matt Fraction, the time-travel, sci-fi series premiered last fall and followed scientists, military and their family members as they try to protect humans from giant primordial creatures.

Advertisement

It starred Kurt and Wyatt Russell, as well as Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski.

"Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has left an indelible imprint on the hearts, minds and imaginations of audiences around the world, led by the brilliance of Chris, Matt, Kurt, Wyatt and the incredibly gifted talented cast and creative team," Morgan Wandell, head of international development for Apple TV+, said in a statement Thursday.

"We couldn't be more excited for viewers to not only have the chance to experience even more thrills in season two, but to embark on epic, new journeys in the franchise, as we expand Legendary's Monsterverse."

Advertisement

Apple TV+ did not say who else would return from the cast for Season 2. No premiere date was announced either.

Read More

Latest Headlines

CBS renews 'S.W.A.T.' for Season 8
TV // 15 hours ago
CBS renews 'S.W.A.T.' for Season 8
April 11 (UPI) -- CBS announced Thursday that "S.W.A.T." is renewed for an eighth season.
'The Night Manager': Tom Hiddleston series renewed for two more seasons
TV // 19 hours ago
'The Night Manager': Tom Hiddleston series renewed for two more seasons
April 11 (UPI) -- "The Night Manager," a spy series starring Tom Hiddleston, will return on BBC One and Prime Video.
'Dark Matter' trailer: Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly star in sci-fi thriller
TV // 21 hours ago
'Dark Matter' trailer: Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly star in sci-fi thriller
April 11 (UPI) -- Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly star in "Dark Matter," an Apple TV+ series based on the Blake Crouch novel.
'Heroes' creator developing reboot 'Heroes: Eclipsed'
TV // 21 hours ago
'Heroes' creator developing reboot 'Heroes: Eclipsed'
April 11 (UPI) -- "Heroes" creator Tim Kring will write and executive produce a new reboot, "Heroes: Eclipsed."
'Bridgerton': Penelope, Colin's friendship heats up in Season 3 trailer
TV // 21 hours ago
'Bridgerton': Penelope, Colin's friendship heats up in Season 3 trailer
April 11 (UPI) -- "Bridgerton," a period drama starring Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton, will return for a third season on Netflix.
Tom Segura lands dark comedy series at Netflix
TV // 1 day ago
Tom Segura lands dark comedy series at Netflix
April 10 (UPI) -- Comedian Tom Segura confirmed he will star in and produce a new dark comedy for Netflix.
'Shardlake' trailer: Sean Bean stars in Tudor murder mystery
TV // 1 day ago
'Shardlake' trailer: Sean Bean stars in Tudor murder mystery
April 10 (UPI) -- "Shardlake," a new show based on the C.J. Sansom book series, is coming to Hulu and Disney+.
'NCIS,' 'The Neighborhood' renewed at CBS
TV // 1 day ago
'NCIS,' 'The Neighborhood' renewed at CBS
April 10 (UPI) -- "NCIS" was renewed for Season 22 at CBS, with "The Neighborhood" to return for Season 7.
Alyvia Alyn Lind: Demon doll seems unstoppable in back half of 'Chucky' S3
TV // 1 day ago
Alyvia Alyn Lind: Demon doll seems unstoppable in back half of 'Chucky' S3
NEW YORK, April 10 (UPI) -- "Chucky" stars Alyvia Alyn Lind and Zackary Arthur promise the second half of Season 3, premiering Wednesday on Syfy, will be as ridiculous and bloody as the season's first four episodes that aired last fall.
'Land of Women': Eva Longoria series coming to Apple TV+ in June
TV // 1 day ago
'Land of Women': Eva Longoria series coming to Apple TV+ in June
April 10 (UPI) -- "Land of Women," a new dramedy starring and executive produced by Eva Longoria, will premiere on Apple TV+ in June.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ronald Reagan film highlights 'very private side,' star Dennis Quaid says
Ronald Reagan film highlights 'very private side,' star Dennis Quaid says
'Dark Matter' trailer: Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly star in sci-fi thriller
'Dark Matter' trailer: Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly star in sci-fi thriller
Famous birthdays for April 12: Saoirse Ronan, Marley Shelton
Famous birthdays for April 12: Saoirse Ronan, Marley Shelton
Famous birthdays for April 11: Joel Grey, Milly Alcock
Famous birthdays for April 11: Joel Grey, Milly Alcock
CBS renews 'S.W.A.T.' for Season 8
CBS renews 'S.W.A.T.' for Season 8
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement