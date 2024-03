March 30 (UPI) -- Pop star Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Kacey Musgraves' Deeper Well, followed by Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 3, Justin Timberlake's Everything I Thought It Was at No. 4 and Noah Kahan's Stick Season.