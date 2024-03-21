Trending
March 21, 2024

Hallmark renews Andie Macdowell's 'Way Home' for 3rd season

By Karen Butler
Andie MacDowell's "The Way Home" has been renewed for a third season. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Andie MacDowell's "The Way Home" has been renewed for a third season. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Hallmark has renewed its time-travel family drama, The Way Home, for a third season.

Starring Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams and Sadie Laflamme-Snow, the show will wrap up its second season on March 31.

"Thank you for watching! we love you!!" Laflamme-Snow wrote on X Wednesday, as the cable network announced the renewal news.

The series follows American teen Alice Dhawan (Laflamme-Snow) and her divorced, unemployed mother, Kat (Leigh), as they move into the Canadian farmhouse of Alice's grandmother, Del Landry (MacDowell).

At first, Alice doesn't love her new rural life away from her father, Brady (Al Mukadam), who is in Toronto.

The living arrangements are awkward because of Kat and Del's relationship, which has been tense since the disappearance of Kat's younger brother, Jacob, and subsequent death of her father Colton in a car crash decades earlier.

Alice's dysfunctional family starts to make more sense when she discovers a portal to the 1990s via a magical pond, and then meets young-adult versions of Kat (Alex Hook), Brady (Siddharth Sharma) and Kat's best friend, Elliot Augustine (David Webster).

But when Kat realizes what her daughter has been doing, she starts to follow her back into the past, desperately trying to prevent the loss of her loved ones.

Williams plays the adult version of Elliot, Kat's confidante and contemporary love interest.

