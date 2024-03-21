Trending
March 21, 2024 / 7:47 AM

'Friends' icon David Schwimmer is to star in 'Goosebumps' S2

By Karen Butler
David Schwimmer is set to star in Season 2 of "Goosebumps" on Disney+. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | David Schwimmer is set to star in Season 2 of "Goosebumps" on Disney+. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Friends icon David Schwimmer is to star in Season 2 of the supernatural series, Goosebumps.

The Disney+ anthology show is based on R.L. Stine's best-selling kids' books.

Stine confirmed the news on his X account Wednesday.

"David Schwimmer to star in Goosebumps, season two," the author posted, along with a link to a Variety report about the casting.

No other casting or anticipated premiere date have been announced yet.

"Teenage siblings discover a threat stirring, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery," a synopsis said.

"As they delve into the unknown, the duo find themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994."

Season 1 premiered in October 2023. The show was renewed in February.

Schwimmer plays paleontologist Ross on Friends from 1994 to 2004.

