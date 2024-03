1 of 5 | Jason Bateman, seen here with his wife, Amanda Anka, is set to star in, executive produce and direct the first two episodes of a new Netflix series called "Black Rabbit." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Jason Bateman and Jude Law are set to star in and executive producer a new Netflix drama series called Black Rabbit. Ozark alum Bateman also plans to direct the first two episodes of the original one-hour drama penned by Zach Baylin and Kate Susman. Advertisement

"When the owner of a New York City hotspot allows his turbulent brother back in his life, he opens the door to escalating dangers that threaten to bring down everything he's built," the streaming service said in a synopsis.

The ensemble will also include Cleopatra Coleman, Amaka Okafor, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù and Dagmara Dominczyk.

