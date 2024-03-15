'Doctor Who' to return on May 10

1 of 4 | Millie Gibson and Ncuti Gatwa will be seen in the new season of "Doctor Who," starting May 10. Photo courtesy of Disney/BBC

March 15 (UPI) -- Disney and BBC announced that the next season of Doctor Who will premiere on May 10. The sci-fi family show stars Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor and Millie Gibson as his companion Ruby Sunday. Advertisement

A new full-length trailer is set to debut on March 22.

"At last, it's my great delight to unleash a whole new season of the Doctor and Ruby's adventures together. Monsters! Chases! Villains! Mysteries! And a terrifying secret that's been spanning time and space for decades. Don't miss a second!" showrunner, executive producer and writer Russell T. Davies said in a statement Friday.

Guest stars will include Aneurin Barnard, Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Jonathan Groff, Bonnie Langford, Genesis Lynea, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, Indira Varma and Angela Wynter.

This is the first season with Gatwa as the titular time-traveler, but the 14th season of the rebooted series and 40th season of the franchise overall.