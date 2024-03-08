Trending
March 8, 2024 / 7:09 AM

Series creator: No new home found for canceled 'Our Flag Means Death'

By Karen Butler
Taika Waititi's canceled pirate comedy "Our Flag Means Death" has been unable to find a new home after being canceled at HBO after two seasons. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
March 8 (UPI) -- Series creator David Jenkins has announced on Instagram that no new home has been found for Our Flag Means Death, which was canceled by HBO after two seasons.

"I can officially confirm that we've reached the end of the road. At least as far as this sweet show is concerned. After many complimentary meetings, conversations, etc it seems there is no alternate home for our crew," Jenkins posted Thursday.

"Thank you to all of you who sent us out with tremendous love and care. Your campaign was noticed across the industry. But more importantly it made all of us who worked on this show better able to deal with the loss," he added. "To you wonderful fans: thank you. You are lovely and earnest. Those kinds of things feel in short supply at times. But they aren't. A love like ours can't disappear in an instant."

Jenkins also hinted that he and members of the cast would love to collaborate on something else in the future.

"We won't say goodbye, because we're not leaving. We're just taking a breather until next time we can share something together," Jenkins said.

The queer pirate comedy starred Rhys Darby as Stede Bonnet, an 18th-century British aristocrat who gives up his luxe life and family for a career in piracy, and along the way falls in love with buccaneer Blackbeard (the show's executive producer, Taika Waititi).

Bonnet also attempts to civilize his crew of scalawags by encouraging members to explore their artistic sides and open up about their feelings, while he pays them salaries so they aren't dependent on plundering to survive.

Very loosely inspired by real people and events, the series co-stars Con O'Neill, Ruibo Qian, Nathan Foad, Vico Ortiz, Kristian Nairn, Matt Maher, Samba Schutte, Samson Kayo, Ewen Bremner, Nat Faxon, Leslie Jones and Fred Armisen.

