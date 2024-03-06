Brent Spiner, Annie O'Donnell return in new 'Night Court' pics

1 of 5 | Brent Spiner and Annie O'Donnell return to "Night Court." Photo courtesy of NBC

March 6 (UPI) -- NBC released photos on Wednesday of The Wheelers' return to Night Court. The episode airs Tuesday. Advertisement

Night Court star and producer Melissa Rauch discussed the return of the characters from the original 1980s series. Brent Spiner and Annie O'Donnell played Bob and Judy Wheeler in several episodes.

Spiner would go on to play Data in Star Trek: The Next Generation. He reprised that role on Star Trek: Picard.

Now they return with singer/songwriter/comedian Kate Micucci as their daughter, Carol Ann. The photos show the Wheeler family appearing before Judge Abby Stone (Rauch) in a new case.

Another photo shows Abby consulting a psychic (Julia Sweeney) to contact her late father. The late Harry Anderson played Harry Stone, Abby's father, on the original series.

Night Court airs at 8 p.m. Tuesdays on NBC.