1 of 4 | Emily Ratajkowski is set to star in the new Netflix series "Too Much." File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- Emily Ratajkowski, Rita Wilson and Stephen Fry have joined the cast of writer-director Lena Dunham's upcoming Netflix series, Too Much. The ensemble for the romantic-comedy also includes Megan Stalter, Will Sharpe, Andrew Rannells, Daisy Bevan, Michael Zegen, Prasanna Puwanarajah, Rhea Perlman and Richard E. Grant. Advertisement

"Jessica is a New York workaholic in her mid-thirties, reeling from a broken relationship that she thought would last forever and slowly isolating everyone she knows. When every block in New York tells a story of her own bad behavior, the only solution is to take a job in London, where she plans to live a life of solitude like a Bronte sister," a synopsis said.

"But when she meets Felix -- a walking series of red flags -- she finds that their unusual connection is impossible to ignore, even as it creates more problems than it solves. Now they have to ask themselves: do Americans and Brits actually speak the same language?"

This will mark Dunham's first series since Camping. She is also known for creating and starring on Girls.