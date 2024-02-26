Trending
Feb. 26, 2024

President Joe Biden to appear on tonight's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'

By Fred Topel
President Joe Biden (pictured earlier this month at the White House) will appear on Monday night's broadcast of "Late Night with Seth Meyers." Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
1 of 4 | President Joe Biden (pictured earlier this month at the White House) will appear on Monday night's broadcast of "Late Night with Seth Meyers." Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- NBC announced Monday that President Joe Biden will appear on Monday night's broadcast of Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Biden made a surprise unscheduled appearance at Monday's taping of the show.

Meyers' former Saturday Night Live castmate Amy Poehler is the scheduled guest. Today is the 10th anniversary episode of Meyers hosting the late-night talk show.

When he was vice president, Biden and Poehler were Meyers' first ever guests on Feb. 24, 2014.

Feb. 24 was a Saturday this year so there was no episode of Late Night.

Late Night with Seth Meyers airs nightly at 12:35 a.m. EST on weeknights.

