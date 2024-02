1 of 4 | Glen Powell is set to star in "Chad Powers" for Hulu. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Top Gun: Maverick and Anything But You actor Glen Powell co-created, co-wrote, executive produced and will star in a new half-hour football comedy called Chad Powers for Hulu. "When bad behavior nukes hotshot QB Russ Holliday's college career, he disguises himself and walks onto a struggling Southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers," a synopsis said. Advertisement

Football great Eli Manning is also an executive producer along with his brother Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Ben Brown and ESPN.

Michael Waldron and Adam Fasullo are also producing.

Waldron co-wrote the pilot, which is based on a sketch produced by NFL Films and Omaha Productions that aired on ESPN+ as part of the Eli's Places series.

"We're both die-hard college football fans. When we saw Eli as Chad Powers, we knew that was the way into a big, fun story about this world," Powell and Waldron said in a statement Thursday.

"We're excited to be part of this team, and can't wait to get Chad in the game. Think fast, run fast."

