1 of 5 | Molly Shannon will play a recurring role on "Only Murders in the Building" next season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Molly Shannon is set to play a recurring role on the mystery-comedy, Only Murders in the Building. "I'm so excited. Can't wait to be in that FANCY building!!!" the Saturday Night Live alum wrote on Instagram Wednesday, along with a screenshot of a media report about her casting. Advertisement

Deadline said the White Lotus and I Love That For You actress will play a powerful Los Angeles businesswoman caught up in the killing of Steve Martin's actor character Charles' stunt double Saz (Jane Lynch).

The Hulu show is going into its fourth season and will once again center on a trio of amateur sleuths played by Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

Season 3 also featured Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd.