Jaleel White will soon be seen hosting a new game show called "Flip It." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Family Matters icon Jaleel White is set to host a new syndicated game show called The Flip Side. The series will challenge two teams of players to anticipate how two different groups of people feel about the same issue through a series of multiple-choice questions. Advertisement

It is expected to premiere this fall.

"Game shows have been a bright spot in syndication -- and network prime-time -- the last few years," Wendy McMahon -- president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures -- said in a statement Monday.

"Their loyal viewers tune in more times per week than any other genre. We are excited to bring a fun concept, combined with the exceptional comedic skills of host Jaleel White, to the marketplace with The Flip Side. It's a perfect addition to any station's lineup with the flexibility to play in multiple time periods or a game show block."

White also hosted the Syfy game show Total Blackout, appeared on Family Feud and competed on Dancing with the Stars.

Recent acting gigs have included Hustle, Me, Myself and I and The Afterparty.

