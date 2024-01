1 of 4 | Rachel McAdams dropped by "Saturday Night Live" this weekend. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Rachel McAdams and Megan Thee Stallion made surprise appearances on this weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live. McAdams introduced the evening's musical artist Renee Rapp, who then performed her song, "Not My Fault," with an assist from Megan Thee Stallion. Advertisement

Rapp plays Regina George in the high school-set movie musical, Mean Girls, which was No. 1 at the box office when it opened last week.

Megan Thee Stallion appears as herself in social-media montages in the film.

McAdams originated the role of Regina in a 2004 non-musical comedy of the same name.

Saltburn star Jacob Elordi guest hosted this weekend's episode of SNL.

McAdams also appeared as an aspiring actress who gets confused with two well-known stars in a sketch opposite Elordi, Mikey Day, Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman.