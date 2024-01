1 of 3 | Hailee Steinfeld arrives for the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The stars of the animated blockbuster, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, called out the film and TV studio bosses involved in 2023's dual writers and actors strikes at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. The labor actions shut most of Hollywood down for several months in 2023 as the writers and actors fought movie studios, TV networks and streaming services for higher pay, better working conditions and protections against the use of artificial intelligence. Advertisement

Spider-Man stars Hailee Steinfeld, Shameik Moore and Daniel Kaluuya poked fun at the situation as they presented the prize for Best Screenplay at the Globes.

"This year, we were all reminded of the critical importance of writers to the creative process," Steinfeld said.

Cast of @SpiderVerse #GoldenGlobes Here to present the award for Best Screenplay - Motion Picture it's Daniel Kaluuya, @HaileeSteinfeld and @shameikmoore! pic.twitter.com/1bxTpKNgpx— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

Kaluuya added: "To demonstrate the importance of writers and writing, we asked that this segment be written, not by writers, but by studio executives. What is up, Shameik?"

"Not much, Daniel. How are you, Hailee?" Moore replied.

"I am relatable. I am enjoy the Golden Globs. Do you agree?" Steinfeld deadpanned.

"I do agree," Moore said.

"As do I," agreed Kaluuya.

