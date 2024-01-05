Taylor Tomlinson's 'After Midnight' to premiere on Jan. 16

1 of 3 | Taylor Tomlinson's "After Midnight" is set to premiere on Jan. 16. Photo courtesy of CBS

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Comedian Taylor Tomlinson's After Midnight is set to premiere on CBS and Paramount+ on Jan. 16. "Here at After Midnight, there will be memes, emojis, laughs, murder," Tomlinson said in an Instagram Stories video Thursday. Advertisement

"What? No! No! There's no murder! Who put murder in here? We will get that fixed before we air. No murder! Hmmm, I don't know. Murder's pretty hot right now."

The program will follow each weeknight edition of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Colbert is a producer on the project, which was created by the team behind Funny or Die.

Billed as "the smartest show on television about the dumbest things on the Internet," After Midnight will feature a rotating panel of guests to be announced at a later date.

The program is replacing The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Corden left in April after eight seasons.