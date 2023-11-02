Taylor Tomlinson to host 'After Midnight' talk show

Taylor Tomlinson and Stephen Colbert chat on "Late Show." Photo by Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Stand-up comedian Taylor Tomlinson has been tapped to host CBS' new late-night series, After Midnight. The announcement was made on Wednesday's edition of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Advertisement

Colbert is producing After Midnight along with the team from the Funny or Die.

The new program -- which will air nightly after The Late Show -- will replace The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Corden left the show in April after eight seasons.

Tomlinson tours with her comedy act and headlined the Netflix specials, Look At You and Quarter Life Crisis.

"I've never had a real job," Tomlinson told Colbert.

"I've been doing stand-up since I was 16, which is not a job. This has been a really fun couple of months. I was on TikTok searching, 'How to nail a job interview.' TikTok is 'Google' for children. 'How do you impress your maybe boss?'"

Colbert told the audience he hired Tomlinson the night before over Zoom and he shared a screenshot of the comedian looking shocked at the news.

"I thought they were calling to let me down easy," she said. "To me, this is the face of when you think you're going to get dumped, but they propose instead."