Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 28, 2023 / 7:34 AM

LL Cool J, Cardi B booked for 'Ryan Seacrest's New Year's Rockin' Eve'

By Karen Butler
LL Cool J is set to perform on "Ryan Seacrest's New Year's Rockin' Eve," airing on Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | LL Cool J is set to perform on "Ryan Seacrest's New Year's Rockin' Eve," airing on Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Rappers LL Cool J and Cardi B have been booked to perform on Ryan Seacrest's New Year's Rockin' Eve.

The holiday event is to air Sunday night on ABC.

Advertisement

This will be Seacrest's 19th year hosting from New York.

LL Cool J is set to sing just before midnight, while Megan Thee Stallion, Jelly Roll, Sabrina Carpenter and Tyla are slated to sing on the Big Apple stage throughout the evening.

Singer Rita Ora is set to co-host with Seacrest.

Cardi B will perform at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

Jeannie Mai will preside over the Hollywood festivities, which will include performances by Aqua, Doechii, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Janelle Monáe, Loud Luxury x Two Friends with Bebe Rexha, Ludacris, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Paul Russell, Reneé Rapp with Coco Jones, and Thirty Seconds to Mars.

The program will also include comedy segments by Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Matt Friend, Ms. Pat and Sebastian Maniscalco.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Nicole Paggi temporarily replaces Kirsten Storms as Maxie on 'General Hospital'
TV // 1 hour ago
Nicole Paggi temporarily replaces Kirsten Storms as Maxie on 'General Hospital'
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Nicole Paggi has temporarily replaced Kirsten Storms as Maxie on the ABC soap opera "General Hospital."
Oprah Winfrey to host 'OWN Spotlight' specials with 'The Color Purple' stars
TV // 18 hours ago
Oprah Winfrey to host 'OWN Spotlight' specials with 'The Color Purple' stars
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Oprah Winfrey will speak with "The Color Purple" stars Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks in new "OWN Spotlight" specials.
Jack Lowden: MI5 agent River Cartwright chases danger, drama in 'Slow Horses'
TV // 1 day ago
Jack Lowden: MI5 agent River Cartwright chases danger, drama in 'Slow Horses'
NEW YORK, Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Jack Lowden told UPI that River Cartwright, the character he plays on the British espionage drama, "Slow Horses," may have taken a beating this season, but he remains determined to get his troubled career back on track.
'Doctor Who': Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson team up in Season 14 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Doctor Who': Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson team up in Season 14 trailer
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson play the Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby Sunday on the BBC series "Doctor Who."
Penelope Featherington is front and center in new 'Bridgerton' Season 3 teaser art
TV // 2 days ago
Penelope Featherington is front and center in new 'Bridgerton' Season 3 teaser art
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Netflix released new teaser art and photos for Season 3 of its costume drama, "Bridgerton," on Monday.
James Caan-Josh Duhamel drama 'Las Vegas' to stream on Peacock
TV // 4 days ago
James Caan-Josh Duhamel drama 'Las Vegas' to stream on Peacock
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- The early aughts drama, "Las Vegas," is set to start streaming for the first time on Peacock Friday.
Jon Cryer, Donald Faison: 'Extended Family' looks for laughs, civility after divorce
TV // 5 days ago
Jon Cryer, Donald Faison: 'Extended Family' looks for laughs, civility after divorce
NEW YORK, Dec. 22 (UPI) -- "Extended Family" stars Jon Cryer, Donald Faison and Abigail Spencer say they connected to the story at the heart of NBC's sitcom because they know what it's like to be divorced but trying to keep things civil.
'Captains of the World' trailer revisits 2022 FIFA World Cup
TV // 5 days ago
'Captains of the World' trailer revisits 2022 FIFA World Cup
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Lionel Messi and other soccer stars appear in "Captains of the World," a new docuseries coming to Netflix.
'Feud' teases 'sex, money, betrayal' in 'Capote Vs. the Swans'
TV // 5 days ago
'Feud' teases 'sex, money, betrayal' in 'Capote Vs. the Swans'
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Naomi Watts, Demi Moore, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Calista Flockhart and Molly Ringwald star in the FX series "Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans."
Nicole Franzel wins 'Big Brother: Reindeer Games'
TV // 6 days ago
Nicole Franzel wins 'Big Brother: Reindeer Games'
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- "Big Brother" Season 18 winner Nicole Franzel was crowned the winner of CBS' "Big Brother: Reindeer Games" on Thursday night.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fans mourn death of Dixie Chicks founder, Laura Lynch
Fans mourn death of Dixie Chicks founder, Laura Lynch
Usher, H.E.R. bare skin, emotion in 'Risk It All' music video
Usher, H.E.R. bare skin, emotion in 'Risk It All' music video
Tom Smothers of Smothers Brothers dies at 86
Tom Smothers of Smothers Brothers dies at 86
Patrick Schwarzenegger engaged to Abby Champion: 'Forever and ever'
Patrick Schwarzenegger engaged to Abby Champion: 'Forever and ever'
Cher sets U.K. chart records, enters Hot 100 with 'DJ Play a Christmas Song'
Cher sets U.K. chart records, enters Hot 100 with 'DJ Play a Christmas Song'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement