James Caan-Josh Duhamel drama 'Las Vegas' to stream on Peacock

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- The early aughts drama, Las Vegas, is set to start streaming for the first time on Peacock Friday.
Deadline and TVLine reported that all five seasons of the James Caan-Josh Duhamel fan favorite will be available.
Gary Scott Thompson created the show that followed an elite surveillance team as it maintained security at a successful casino.
The ensemble also included Marsha Thomason, Molly Simms, Vanessa Marcil, Nikki Cox and James Lesure.