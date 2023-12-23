James Caan-Josh Duhamel drama 'Las Vegas' to stream on Peacock

1 of 5 | The late James Caan's popular series "Las Vegas" will begin streaming Friday on Peacock. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- The early aughts drama, Las Vegas, is set to start streaming for the first time on Peacock Friday. Deadline and TVLine reported that all five seasons of the James Caan-Josh Duhamel fan favorite will be available. Advertisement

Gary Scott Thompson created the show that followed an elite surveillance team as it maintained security at a successful casino.

The ensemble also included Marsha Thomason, Molly Simms, Vanessa Marcil, Nikki Cox and James Lesure.