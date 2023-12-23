Advertisement
TV
Dec. 23, 2023 / 11:06 AM

James Caan-Josh Duhamel drama 'Las Vegas' to stream on Peacock

By Karen Butler
The late James Caan's popular series "Las Vegas" will begin streaming Friday on Peacock. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
1 of 5 | The late James Caan's popular series "Las Vegas" will begin streaming Friday on Peacock. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- The early aughts drama, Las Vegas, is set to start streaming for the first time on Peacock Friday.

Deadline and TVLine reported that all five seasons of the James Caan-Josh Duhamel fan favorite will be available.

Advertisement

Gary Scott Thompson created the show that followed an elite surveillance team as it maintained security at a successful casino.

The ensemble also included Marsha Thomason, Molly Simms, Vanessa Marcil, Nikki Cox and James Lesure.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jon Cryer, Donald Faison: 'Extended Family' looks for laughs, civility after divorce
TV // 20 hours ago
Jon Cryer, Donald Faison: 'Extended Family' looks for laughs, civility after divorce
NEW YORK, Dec. 22 (UPI) -- "Extended Family" stars Jon Cryer, Donald Faison and Abigail Spencer say they connected to the story at the heart of NBC's sitcom because they know what it's like to be divorced but trying to keep things civil.
'Captains of the World' trailer revisits 2022 FIFA World Cup
TV // 1 day ago
'Captains of the World' trailer revisits 2022 FIFA World Cup
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Lionel Messi and other soccer stars appear in "Captains of the World," a new docuseries coming to Netflix.
'Feud' teases 'sex, money, betrayal' in 'Capote Vs. the Swans'
TV // 1 day ago
'Feud' teases 'sex, money, betrayal' in 'Capote Vs. the Swans'
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Naomi Watts, Demi Moore, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Calista Flockhart and Molly Ringwald star in the FX series "Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans."
Nicole Franzel wins 'Big Brother: Reindeer Games'
TV // 1 day ago
Nicole Franzel wins 'Big Brother: Reindeer Games'
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- "Big Brother" Season 18 winner Nicole Franzel was crowned the winner of CBS' "Big Brother: Reindeer Games" on Thursday night.
HBO renews 'Gilded Age' for Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
HBO renews 'Gilded Age' for Season 3
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- HBO announced the renewal of "The Gilded Age' for a third season on Thursday, following Sunday night's season finale.
'The Bequeathed' teaser: Siblings clash in Korean thriller series
TV // 1 day ago
'The Bequeathed' teaser: Siblings clash in Korean thriller series
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "The Bequeathed," a new K-drama from Yeon Sang-ho ("Train to Busan," "Hellbound"), is coming to Netflix.
'Avatar: The Last Airbender': Arden Cho, Danny Pudi appear in new photos
TV // 2 days ago
'Avatar: The Last Airbender': Arden Cho, Danny Pudi appear in new photos
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Netflix series "Avatar: The Last Airbender" introduced its Gran Gran, Mayor Yukari, Mechanist, Jet and June.
'Survivor' unveils new winner, teases Season 46
TV // 2 days ago
'Survivor' unveils new winner, teases Season 46
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Dee Valladares, Austin Li Coon and Jake O'Kane appeared in the "Survivor" Season 45 finale.
No Season 3 for Courteney Cox's 'Shining Vale' on Starz
TV // 2 days ago
No Season 3 for Courteney Cox's 'Shining Vale' on Starz
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Starz has canceled the Courteney Cox-Greg Kinnear supernatural dramedy, "Shining Vale," after two seasons.
Singer, actor Ne-Yo wins 'Masked Singer' Season 10
TV // 2 days ago
Singer, actor Ne-Yo wins 'Masked Singer' Season 10
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Singer and actor Ne-Yo was crowned the Season 10 winner of "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday night.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jon Cryer, Donald Faison: 'Extended Family' looks for laughs, civility after divorce
Jon Cryer, Donald Faison: 'Extended Family' looks for laughs, civility after divorce
Julie Andrews, Rita Ora join Dick Van Dyke 98th birthday special
Julie Andrews, Rita Ora join Dick Van Dyke 98th birthday special
Derek Hough says wife Hayley's cranioplasty surgery was successful
Derek Hough says wife Hayley's cranioplasty surgery was successful
Kelly Clarkson covers Cher's 'DJ Play a Christmas Song'
Kelly Clarkson covers Cher's 'DJ Play a Christmas Song'
Movie review: 'Aquaman 2' a fun last hurrah
Movie review: 'Aquaman 2' a fun last hurrah
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement