Dec. 16, 2023 / 10:31 AM

'General Hospital' wins big at Daytime Emmys

Susan Lucci was also honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the gala.

By Karen Butler
Susan Lucci was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Daytime Emmys Awards in Los Angeles Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Susan Lucci was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Daytime Emmys Awards in Los Angeles Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- General Hospital won the Daytime Emmy Awards for Best Drama Series and Best Directing Team for a Drama Series at a ceremony in Los Angeles Friday night.

Several GH cast members were also honored individually.

The late Sonya Eddy was posthumously recognized with the Best Supporting Actress, while Robert Gossett won the Best Supporting Actor trophy, Eden McCoy took home the Best Younger Performer trophy and Alley Mills scored the Best Guest Performer Emmy.

The Bold and the Beautiful earned the accolades for Best Lead Actor and Actress for Thorsten Kaye and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, while The Young and the Restless won for Best Writing Team.

Other highlights included Kelly Clarkson being voted Best Talk Show Host for her eponymous chat program, which was also named Best Talk Show.

Shemar Moore presented All My Children icon Susan Lucci with a Lifetime Achievement Honor. She starred on the soap for its entire run from 1970 to 2011.

Broadcast journalist Connie Chung introduced the ceremony's "In Memoriam" segment where celebrities who died in 2023 were remembered, and Entertainment Tonight hosts Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner were the evening's emcees.

The gala aired on CBS.

