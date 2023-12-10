Advertisement
TV
Dec. 10, 2023 / 11:08 AM

'SNL' skewers congressional hearing on college campuses

By Karen Butler
Left to right, Ego Nwodim, Heidi Gardner and Chloe Fineman play university presidents Claudine Gay, Sally Kornbluth and Liz Magill on "Saturday Night Live." Photo courtesy of NBC
1 of 5 | Left to right, Ego Nwodim, Heidi Gardner and Chloe Fineman play university presidents Claudine Gay, Sally Kornbluth and Liz Magill on "Saturday Night Live." Photo courtesy of NBC

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- The cast of Saturday Night Live satirized last week's congressional hearing about anti-Semitism on U.S. college campuses.

Chloe Troast -- playing Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y. -- grilled the presidents of Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and University of Pennsylvania about what they were doing to curb hate speech aimed at Jewish teachers and staff in the wake of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Advertisement

The show joked that Stefanik had been pacing the hallways listening to Eminem's rap-battle anthem, "Lose Yourself," before the hearing began.

"Now, I'm going to start screaming questions at these women like I'm Billy Eichner. Anti-Semitism, yay or nay?" "Stefanik" yelled.

Ego Nwodim, Heidi Gardner and Chloe Fineman -- playing Claudine Gay, Sally Kornbluth and Liz Magill -- then gave dispassionate, academic answers about how their schools' reactions would depend on the context of specific remarks or demonstrations and that their top priority is diversity on campus.

"Do you think genocide is bad?" "Stefanik" asked.

"Could I submit an answer in writing at a later date?" "Kornbluth" replied.

"Am I winning this hearing? Somebody pinch me!" "Stefanik" said.

Advertisement

"Gay" then said she planned to speak "not from the heart, but the thesaurus."

"That type of hateful speech, to me, is abhorrent," "Gay" emphasized, adding Harvard is taking precautions to protect "all students -- Jewish students, Muslim students..."

"Stefanik" interrupted: "Uh, uh, uh. Again, just the first one," demanding of the women, "Can anyone here take a moral stance on anything?"

Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., played by Molly Kearney, eventually concluded the hearing, stating, "This was all very useless," prompting "Stefanik" to say she, personally, had a great time.

"I'm the Hanukkah gift nobody wanted," she said.

In real life, a group of 72 mainly Republican U.S. House members called for the presidents to be fired or resign over what they call their inaction in combating anti-Semitism on campus, following the hearing.

Magill resigned as president of UPenn on Saturday.

Read More

Latest Headlines

TV cancellations: No new seasons for 'Station 19,' 'Lucky Hank'
TV // 23 hours ago
TV cancellations: No new seasons for 'Station 19,' 'Lucky Hank'
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Several TV shows were canceled on Friday.
Dinosaurs attack the survivors of 'La Brea' Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
Dinosaurs attack the survivors of 'La Brea' Season 3
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- NBC released the teaser for "La Brea" Season 3 Friday. The show returns for its final season Jan. 9.
'Twisted Metal' with Anthony Mackie renewed for Season 2
TV // 2 days ago
'Twisted Metal' with Anthony Mackie renewed for Season 2
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- "Twisted Metal," a post-apocalyptic action comedy starring Anthony Mackie, will return for a second season on Peacock.
Ray Romano headlines Netflix dark comedy 'No Good Deed'
TV // 2 days ago
Ray Romano headlines Netflix dark comedy 'No Good Deed'
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Thursday that it has cast Ray Romano in the lead of the dark comedy series "No Good Deed," from "Dead to Me" creator Liz Feldman.
Lamorne Morris, Iris Apatow join Rob Lowe in 'Unstable' Season 2
TV // 2 days ago
Lamorne Morris, Iris Apatow join Rob Lowe in 'Unstable' Season 2
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Season 2 guest stars for the Rob Lowe comedy "Unstable." Lamorne Morris and Iris Apatow will join the cast.
'Fool Me Once' trailer brings Harlan Coben novel to life
TV // 2 days ago
'Fool Me Once' trailer brings Harlan Coben novel to life
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- "Fool Me Once," a new series based on the Harlan Coben novel and starring Michelle Keegan and Richard Armitage, is coming to Netflix.
Janelle Monae, Green Day among 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' performers
TV // 2 days ago
Janelle Monae, Green Day among 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' performers
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Janelle Monáe, Green Day, Ellie Goulding, Aqua, Ludacris and other artists will perform during the "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" special.
'Mr. & Mrs. Smith': Donald Glover, Maya Erskine team up in first trailer
TV // 2 days ago
'Mr. & Mrs. Smith': Donald Glover, Maya Erskine team up in first trailer
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," a new series inspired by the 2005 action film, is coming to Prime Video.
'Constellation' photos: Noomi Rapace stars in Apple TV+ thriller
TV // 2 days ago
'Constellation' photos: Noomi Rapace stars in Apple TV+ thriller
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Noomi Rapace and Jonathan Banks star in "Constellation," a new psychological thriller coming to Apple TV+.
'Squid Game: The Challenge' crowns winner, stars attend watch party
TV // 3 days ago
'Squid Game: The Challenge' crowns winner, stars attend watch party
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- "Squid Game: The Challenge" contestants watched Mai Whelan, Phill Cain and Sam Lantz compete in the show's Season 1 finale.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

TV cancellations: No new seasons for 'Station 19,' 'Lucky Hank'
TV cancellations: No new seasons for 'Station 19,' 'Lucky Hank'
Tatum O'Neal mourns death of father Ryan: 'I'll miss him forever'
Tatum O'Neal mourns death of father Ryan: 'I'll miss him forever'
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
Movie review: Emma Stone makes 'Poor Things' a sexy, surreal delight
Movie review: Emma Stone makes 'Poor Things' a sexy, surreal delight
Pierce Brosnan will cherish acting with late James Caan in 'Fast Charlie'
Pierce Brosnan will cherish acting with late James Caan in 'Fast Charlie'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement