Prime Video orders new 'Bosch' spinoff

1 of 3 | Renee Ballard, a beloved character from Michael Connelly's best-selling Harry Bosch crime novels, is getting a new show on Prime Video. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Prime Video has announced it ordered a second spinoff for its Bosch crime drama franchise, based on the works of bestselling author Michael Connelly. Known for now as the Untitled Renée Ballard Project, the series will include 10 episodes and stream on Prime Video. Advertisement

Michael Alaimo and Kendall Sherwood are set to serve as showrunners of the new addition to the franchise.

It will follow Ballard "who is tasked with running the LAPD's new cold case division -- a poorly funded, all-volunteer unit with the largest case load in the city," according to a synopsis.

"Ballard approaches these frozen-in-time cases with empathy and determination," the summary continued. "When she uncovers a larger conspiracy during her investigations, she'll lean on the assistance of her retired ally, Harry Bosch, to navigate the dangers that threaten both her unit and her life."

Flagship show Bosch ran for seven seasons on Prime Video before stars Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers and Madison Lintz moved to Amazon Freevee to star in Bosch: Legacy, which recently wrapped its second season.

"It is so exciting to bring Renée Ballard to the screen and to do it with Prime Video, my streaming partners for going on 10 years. This show will have the same authenticity and propulsive momentum of Bosch: Legacy. Fans of the books will love it," said Connelly in a statement Friday.

Advertisement

No casting has been announced.