Advertisement
TV
Nov. 18, 2023 / 12:37 PM

Prime Video orders new 'Bosch' spinoff

By Karen Butler
Renee Ballard, a beloved character from Michael Connelly's best-selling Harry Bosch crime novels, is getting a new show on Prime Video. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
1 of 3 | Renee Ballard, a beloved character from Michael Connelly's best-selling Harry Bosch crime novels, is getting a new show on Prime Video. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Prime Video has announced it ordered a second spinoff for its Bosch crime drama franchise, based on the works of bestselling author Michael Connelly.

Known for now as the Untitled Renée Ballard Project, the series will include 10 episodes and stream on Prime Video.

Advertisement

Michael Alaimo and Kendall Sherwood are set to serve as showrunners of the new addition to the franchise.

It will follow Ballard "who is tasked with running the LAPD's new cold case division -- a poorly funded, all-volunteer unit with the largest case load in the city," according to a synopsis.

"Ballard approaches these frozen-in-time cases with empathy and determination," the summary continued. "When she uncovers a larger conspiracy during her investigations, she'll lean on the assistance of her retired ally, Harry Bosch, to navigate the dangers that threaten both her unit and her life."

Flagship show Bosch ran for seven seasons on Prime Video before stars Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers and Madison Lintz moved to Amazon Freevee to star in Bosch: Legacy, which recently wrapped its second season.

"It is so exciting to bring Renée Ballard to the screen and to do it with Prime Video, my streaming partners for going on 10 years. This show will have the same authenticity and propulsive momentum of Bosch: Legacy. Fans of the books will love it," said Connelly in a statement Friday.

Advertisement

No casting has been announced.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Golden Globes to air on CBS, Paramount+ on Jan. 7
TV // 2 hours ago
Golden Globes to air on CBS, Paramount+ on Jan. 7
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The next Golden Globe Awards ceremony is set to air live on CBS and Paramount+ Jan. 7.
Showrunner: 'Monarch' more than Godzilla stomping through cities each week
TV // 1 day ago
Showrunner: 'Monarch' more than Godzilla stomping through cities each week
NEW YORK, Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Showrunner Chris Black says "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" needs more than terrifying giant beasts to sustain a 10-hour television series. It also must have a compelling story and characters about whom viewers care.
'In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin: A Holiday Special' to air on AMC+ Dec. 13
TV // 1 day ago
'In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin: A Holiday Special' to air on AMC+ Dec. 13
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- "In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin: A Holiday Special" is set to premiere Dec. 13 on AMC+ and IFC.
Rob Lowe's 'Unstable' comedy gets second season on Netflix
TV // 1 day ago
Rob Lowe's 'Unstable' comedy gets second season on Netflix
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Netflix has renewed Unstable -- a comedy created by and starring real-life father and son Rob and John Owen Lowe -- for a second season.
Showrunners: 'Scott Pilgrim' anime version keeps spirit of film, graphic novel
TV // 1 day ago
Showrunners: 'Scott Pilgrim' anime version keeps spirit of film, graphic novel
NEW YORK, Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Graphic novelist Bryan Lee O'Malley and writer-producer BenDavid Grabinski say that throughout its three incarnations, "Scott Pilgrim" has maintained a timeless sense of humanity and chaotic, quirky fun.
Max orders Season 5 of 'Harley Quinn'
TV // 1 day ago
Max orders Season 5 of 'Harley Quinn'
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Max said Thursday it has renewed its adult animated series, "Harley Quinn," for a fifth season.
Clive Owen's Sam Spade comes out of retirement in 'Monsieur Spade'
TV // 1 day ago
Clive Owen's Sam Spade comes out of retirement in 'Monsieur Spade'
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- AMC, AMC+ and AcornTV released the first trailer for "Monsieur Spade" on Thursday. Clive Owen stars as Sam Spade in the limited series premiering Jan. 14.
Jason Isaacs is Cary Grant in 'Archie' trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Jason Isaacs is Cary Grant in 'Archie' trailer
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Britbox released the trailer for its four-part series "Archie" on Thursday. The series stars Jason Isaacs as Cary Grant and premieres Dec. 7.
'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' series gets photos, premiere date
TV // 2 days ago
'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' series gets photos, premiere date
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," a new series starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, is coming to Prime Video.
'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' trailer: Walker Scobell sets out on quest
TV // 2 days ago
'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' trailer: Walker Scobell sets out on quest
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," a new show based on the Rick Riordan book series, is coming to Disney+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Blake Shelton doesn't miss 'The Voice,' says he meant to leave sooner
Blake Shelton doesn't miss 'The Voice,' says he meant to leave sooner
In being named GQ's Man of Year, Kim Kardashian recalls father's influence
In being named GQ's Man of Year, Kim Kardashian recalls father's influence
Children & Family Emmy Awards to honor Optimus Prime voice actor Peter Cullen
Children & Family Emmy Awards to honor Optimus Prime voice actor Peter Cullen
Comedian Dana Carvey's son Dex, 32, dead of accidental drug overdose
Comedian Dana Carvey's son Dex, 32, dead of accidental drug overdose
Drake releases new EP, 'For All the Dogs: Scary Hours Edition'
Drake releases new EP, 'For All the Dogs: Scary Hours Edition'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement