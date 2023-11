1 of 4 | Kaley Cuoco's "Harley Quinn" has been renewed for a fifth season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Max said Thursday it has renewed its adult animated series, Harley Quinn, for a fifth season. The show features Kaley Cuoco as the titular antiheroine and Alan Tudyk and Lake Bell as her partners in crime, The Joker and Poison Ivy. Advertisement

"Harley Quinn has raised the comedic crowbar with every new season. We're excited to continue this partnership with Max and take our biggest swing yet for Season 5," Peter Girardi -- executive vice president of alternative programming, for Warner Bros. Animation -- said in a statement Thursday.

The show is based on characters from DC Comics.