Nov. 12, 2023 / 10:32 AM

Timothee Chalamet hosts 'SNL,' sings about SAG-AFTRA strike

By Karen Butler
Timothee Chalamet arrives on the red carpet at WSJ Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards on November 1 in New York City. Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI
Timothee Chalamet arrives on the red carpet at WSJ Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards on November 1 in New York City. Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Wonka and Dune star Timothee Chalamet hosted Saturday Night Live for a second time this weekend.

The actor joked during his monologue that, for most of the week he was rehearsing for the show, the SAG-AFTRA actors strike was ongoing and he wasn't allowed to talk about any of his projects aside from a Chanel perfume commercial he made with Martin Scorsese.

But the strike ended Thursday, paving the way for Chalamet to speak about -- and mock -- his career highlights.

"Come with me, and you'll be in a world of self-promotion. It's OK. I can say that my new movie, Wonka, opens in theaters Dec. 15," he sang Saturday night to the tune of "Pure Imagination" from the 1971 movie, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

"If you want to view a 3 1/2-hour film, go see Killers of the Flower Moon," he continued. "Or just wait for Part II of Dune, just make sure, before, to use the bathroom. It's all done and we won."

SNL cast member Marcello Hernández then joined Chalamet on stage and teased him about his "old-timey" performance.

The two then rapped about the pros and cons of being twenty-something celebrities with baby faces, something the two of them have in common.

Chalamet was spotted with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner attending the show's after-party, following the taping in New York.

