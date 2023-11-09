Trending
TV
Nov. 9, 2023 / 8:08 AM

Stars celebrate SAG strike ending on social media: 'Happy day'

By Karen Butler
SAG-AFTRA strikers hold up signs as guests arrive at the New York City Ballet's 2023 Fall Gala at the David H. Koch Theatre at Lincoln Center on October 5 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | SAG-AFTRA strikers hold up signs as guests arrive at the New York City Ballet's 2023 Fall Gala at the David H. Koch Theatre at Lincoln Center on October 5 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The nearly four-month-long Hollywood actors strike ended Thursday, prompting many film and TV stars to take to social media to celebrate their return to work.

The strike not only shut down most Hollywood productions, but also prevented actors from promoting current projects or discussing their past work.

"AT LAST... they have reached a "tentative" agreement...and I am tentatively thrilled beyond words!!! #SAGAFTRA_STRONG," said Mark Hamill.

"WORK! Literally! The strike is OVER!" said Renee Elise Goldsberry.

"CONGRATULATIONS @sagaftra thank you negotiators for taking care of us!!! BACK TO WORK !!!!" said Henry Winkler.

"The SAG strike is over!! I can finally say it: watch my documentary Saturday night at 8 on HBO/MAX! I can't wait for you to see it! Couldn't say a word until now!!" Albert Brooks said of his film, Defending My Life.

"Happy day," said Sadie Laflamme-Snow.

"That's a wrap!" said Jeri Ryan, alongside a photo of her walking away with a SAG picket sign.

The Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists forged a new pact with the Alliance of Motion Picture Television Producers on Wednesday.

The deal, which includes pay increases and clear terms regarding the use of artificial intelligence, is expected to go to the national board of SAG-AFTRA for ratification on Friday.

