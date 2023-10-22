Mick Jagger, Pedro Pascal, Lady Gaga drop by 'SNL' as Bad Bunny guest hosts

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny served as guest host and musical act for this weekend's episode of Saturday Night Live.

Bad Bunny's monologue! pic.twitter.com/BDT6WA9vTo— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 22, 2023 Advertisement

The Mandolorian and The Last of Us icon Pedro Pascal helped translate the Spanish parts of Bad Bunny's monologue into English for the audience, then returned to introduce the artist's musical performance of his song "Monaco."

Rock legend Mick Jagger appeared alongside the rapper in sketches about nuns caught up in a sex scandal in Sister Act 3 and a father confronting his adult sons in a Spanish-language soap opera.

Sister Act 3: Kevin Gone Wild! pic.twitter.com/eRMsE7MFID— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 22, 2023

Lady Gaga showed up, as well, to introduce his performance of "Un Preview."

People.com said Bad Bunny's rumored girlfriend, supermodel Kendall Jenner, wasn't at the show taping with him, but did accompany him to the SNL afterparty.