Advertisement
TV
Oct. 22, 2023 / 9:03 AM / Updated at 9:03 AM

Mick Jagger, Pedro Pascal, Lady Gaga drop by 'SNL' as Bad Bunny guest hosts

The rapper's rumored girlfriend Kendall Jenner reportedly attended the show's afterparty with him.

By Karen Butler
Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger appeared in two "Saturday Night Live" sketches this weekend. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
1 of 5 | Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger appeared in two "Saturday Night Live" sketches this weekend. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny served as guest host and musical act for this weekend's episode of Saturday Night Live.

Advertisement

The Mandolorian and The Last of Us icon Pedro Pascal helped translate the Spanish parts of Bad Bunny's monologue into English for the audience, then returned to introduce the artist's musical performance of his song "Monaco."

Rock legend Mick Jagger appeared alongside the rapper in sketches about nuns caught up in a sex scandal in Sister Act 3 and a father confronting his adult sons in a Spanish-language soap opera.

Lady Gaga showed up, as well, to introduce his performance of "Un Preview."

People.com said Bad Bunny's rumored girlfriend, supermodel Kendall Jenner, wasn't at the show taping with him, but did accompany him to the SNL afterparty.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Zachary Quinto to star in NBC medical drama 'Dr. Wolf'
TV // 19 hours ago
Zachary Quinto to star in NBC medical drama 'Dr. Wolf'
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Zachary Quinto is set to star in a new NBC medical drama called "Dr. Wolf. "
Michael Hirst: Billy the Kid's sense of justice was 'curiously modern'
TV // 22 hours ago
Michael Hirst: Billy the Kid's sense of justice was 'curiously modern'
NEW YORK, Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Michael Hirst told UPI his latest fact-based drama, "Billy the Kid," is resonating with viewers because it addresses many of the same issues and concerns prevalent in 2023.
'Dr. Death' teaser introduces Edgar Ramirez, Mandy Moore in Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
'Dr. Death' teaser introduces Edgar Ramirez, Mandy Moore in Season 2
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- True crime anthology series "Dr. Death" will return for a second season on Peacock.
Food consultant: 'Lessons in Chemistry' crew never left work hungry
TV // 2 days ago
Food consultant: 'Lessons in Chemistry' crew never left work hungry
NEW YORK, Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Chef and cookbook author Courtney McBroom told UPI the biggest challenge of creating dishes for the new Apple TV+ drama, "Lessons in Chemistry," was the sheer volume of food she and her team had to prepare.
Michael Connelly: Harry Bosch emotionally at sea after Maddie's 'Legacy' abduction
TV // 2 days ago
Michael Connelly: Harry Bosch emotionally at sea after Maddie's 'Legacy' abduction
NEW YORK, Oct. 20 (UPI) -- "Bosch: Legacy" producer Michael Connelly say the franchise's titular retired Los Angeles Police Department detective is in uncharted territory emotionally and professionally when Season 2 premieres Friday on Freevee.
'Love Island Games' contestants fight for love
TV // 2 days ago
'Love Island Games' contestants fight for love
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Peacock released a new trailer for "Love Island Games" on Thursday showing the romance and competitions in store for contestants on Nov. 1.
'Gen V': Amazon renews 'The Boys' spinoff for Season 2
TV // 2 days ago
'Gen V': Amazon renews 'The Boys' spinoff for Season 2
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- "Gen V," a superhero series starring Jaz Sinclair, will return for a second season on Prime Video.
'Sweet Magnolias': Netflix renews series for Season 4
TV // 2 days ago
'Sweet Magnolias': Netflix renews series for Season 4
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- "Sweet Magnolias," a romantic drama series starring JoAnna Garcia Swisher, will return for a fourth season on Netflix.
'Faraway Downs' trailer reimagines Baz Luhrmann's 'Australia' as new series
TV // 2 days ago
'Faraway Downs' trailer reimagines Baz Luhrmann's 'Australia' as new series
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- "Faraway Downs," a series adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's "Australia" starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman, is coming to Hulu.
Rhys Darby, 'Our Flag Means Death' cast celebrate fandom amid strike
TV // 3 days ago
Rhys Darby, 'Our Flag Means Death' cast celebrate fandom amid strike
NEW YORK, Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The cast of "Our Flag Means Death" recently greeted their loud and proud fans at New York Comic Con, but because of the ongoing Screen Actors Guild strike, could not specifically discuss the 17th-century pirate comedy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Michael Connelly: Harry Bosch emotionally at sea after Maddie's 'Legacy' abduction
Michael Connelly: Harry Bosch emotionally at sea after Maddie's 'Legacy' abduction
Meryl Streep confirms separation from husband Don Gummer
Meryl Streep confirms separation from husband Don Gummer
Michael Hirst: Billy the Kid's sense of justice was 'curiously modern'
Michael Hirst: Billy the Kid's sense of justice was 'curiously modern'
Zachary Quinto to star in NBC medical drama 'Dr. Wolf'
Zachary Quinto to star in NBC medical drama 'Dr. Wolf'
Famous birthdays for Oct. 22: Catherine Deneuve, Roddy Ricch
Famous birthdays for Oct. 22: Catherine Deneuve, Roddy Ricch
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement