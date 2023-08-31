Trending
Aug. 31, 2023 / 7:28 AM

Netflix orders Season 3 of 'The Lincoln Lawyer'

By Karen Butler
1 of 4 | David E. Kelley appears backstage during the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced it renewed its legal drama, The Lincoln Lawyer, for a 10-episode, third season.

Season 3 of the David E. Kelley-created show is based on Michael Connelly's novel, The Gods of Guilt.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will return as Mickey Haller, a busy Los Angeles attorney who works out of his car.

Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson and Yaya DaCosta will co-star.

Season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer premiered on July 6.

"The audience response to the show has been so gratifying and wonderful, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to dive back into Michael Connelly's universe and bring Mickey Haller and his world to the screen again," showrunners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez said in a statement Wednesday.

