Netflix orders Season 3 of 'The Lincoln Lawyer'

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced it renewed its legal drama, The Lincoln Lawyer, for a 10-episode, third season. Season 3 of the David E. Kelley-created show is based on Michael Connelly's novel, The Gods of Guilt. Advertisement

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will return as Mickey Haller, a busy Los Angeles attorney who works out of his car.

Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson and Yaya DaCosta will co-star.

Season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer premiered on July 6.

More Mickey Haller is coming your way. The Lincoln Lawyer will return for Season 3! pic.twitter.com/GYLGUanPub— Netflix (@netflix) August 30, 2023

"The audience response to the show has been so gratifying and wonderful, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to dive back into Michael Connelly's universe and bring Mickey Haller and his world to the screen again," showrunners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez said in a statement Wednesday.

