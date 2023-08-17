Trending
Aug. 17, 2023

'Disenchantment': Bean takes on mom Queen Dagmar in final season trailer

By Annie Martin
Abbi Jacobson voices Bean on the Netflix series "Disenchantment." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Abbi Jacobson voices Bean on the Netflix series "Disenchantment." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the final season of Disenchantment.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the show's fifth and final season Thursday.

Disenchantment is an animated fantasy series from The Simpsons creator Matt Groening. The show follows Bean (Abbi Jacobson), a rebellious princess from the fictional kingdom of Dreamland.

The trailer shows Bean (Jacobson) train and prepare to take on her mom, the evil Queen Dagmar (Sharon Horgan).

"To save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar's wrath, Princess Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill the one she loves," an official synopsis reads.

The voice cast also includes Nat Faxon as Elfo, Eric Andre as Luci, John DiMaggio as King Zog, Tress Macneille as Queen Oona and Meredith Hagner as Mora.

Netflix previously released a teaser for Season 5 that revisits Bean's journey throughout the seasons.

Disenchantment Season 5 premieres Sept. 1 on Netflix.

