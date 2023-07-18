Trending
'Killing It': Craig Robinson takes on 'creepy swamp family' in Season 2 trailer

By Annie Martin
Craig Robinson plays Craig Foster on the Peacock series "Killing It." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Craig Robinson plays Craig Foster on the Peacock series "Killing It." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

July 18 (UPI) -- Peacock is teasing Killing It Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Tuesday featuring Craig Robinson.

Killing It is a comedy series created by Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici. The show follows Craig Foster (Robinson), a struggling entrepreneur who enters a python hunting competition in Florida.

"Killing It is a comedy about class, capitalism, and one man's quest to achieve the American Dream. But first he has to overcome vicious criminals, nature run wild, and worst of all, corporate America," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer shows Craig (Robinson) try to protect his family and fledgling business from a "creepy swamp family" and officials who want to shut him down.

Claudia O'Doherty and Rell Battle also star. Tim Heidecker, Stephanie Nogueras, Jet Miller, Scott MacArthur, Wyatt Walter, Dot-Marie Jones, Katie Kershaw, Joe Massingill, Melanie Field, Tim Simons, Fatimah Taliah, Beck Bennett and Kyle Mooney appear as guest stars.

Killing It Season 2 premieres Aug. 17 on Peacock.

