May 17, 2023 / 8:20 AM

Disney+ sets premiere dates for 'Loki,' 'Echo'

By Karen Butler
Tom Hiddleston's "Loki" is returning for a second season on Oct. 6. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Tom Hiddleston's "Loki" is returning for a second season on Oct. 6. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- Disney+ has announced the premiere dates for Loki Season 2 and Echo Season 1.

Both shows are from Marvel Studios.

"A new season of #Loki starts streaming October 6, 2023. All episodes of #Echo drop November 29, 2023," Disney+ tweeted Tuesday.

Loki stars Tom Hiddleston as the titular god of mischief, who is also the adopted brother of Thor (Chris Hemsworth.)

Season 1, which aired in 2021, featured Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Sasha Lane, Jack Veal, DeObia Oparei, Richard E. Grant, and Jonathan Majors.

Echo is a spinoff of 2021's Hawkeye series. It will star Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo, the deaf, Native American former commander of the Tracksuit Mafia gang.

Vincent D'Onofrio and Charlie Cox will reprise their Daredevil roles of crime boss Kingpin and blind lawyer/vigilante Matt Murdock/Daredevil in the new series.

Gemma Whelan: Sarah Collins solves murders, endures misogyny in 'Tower' S2

