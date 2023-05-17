Trending
May 17, 2023 / 8:22 AM

Hulu orders 20 more episodes of 'The Kardashians'

By Karen Butler
Kylie Jenner (L) and Kim Kardashian arrive on the red carpet for The Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1. Their reality show "The Kardashians" will return for Season 3 on May 25. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Kylie Jenner (L) and Kim Kardashian arrive on the red carpet for The Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1. Their reality show "The Kardashians" will return for Season 3 on May 25.

May 17 (UPI) -- Hulu has announced it ordered 20 more episodes of its reality TV show, The Kardashians.

"You can never have enough. more seasons of #TheKardashians are coming soon," the streaming service tweeted Tuesday.

Starring Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, the series will kick off its third season on Hulu May 25.

New episodes will air Thursdays after that.

"The cameras return as Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, coparenting, and building their own empires," a synopsis said.

"Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family they will stand together through the storm."

Justin Timberlake arrives on the red carpet for the Songwriters Hall Of Fame ceremony in New York City on June 13, 2019. Timberlake got his start at age 11 performing on "Star Search" in 1992.

Christine Taylor says her 'High Desert' character is swept into her sister's chaos Gemma Whelan: Sarah Collins solves murders, endures misogyny in 'Tower' S2 Loren Escandon: Our society looks like 'Casa Grande' cast Rafael Casal: 'Blindspotting' humanizes the incarcerated

