Hulu orders 20 more episodes of 'The Kardashians'

1/5

Kylie Jenner (L) and Kim Kardashian arrive on the red carpet for The Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1. Their reality show "The Kardashians" will return for Season 3 on May 25. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- Hulu has announced it ordered 20 more episodes of its reality TV show, The Kardashians. "You can never have enough. more seasons of #TheKardashians are coming soon," the streaming service tweeted Tuesday. Advertisement

Starring Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, the series will kick off its third season on Hulu May 25.

New episodes will air Thursdays after that.

you can never have enough. more seasons of #TheKardashians are coming soon. pic.twitter.com/6fdGD20cls— Hulu (@hulu) May 16, 2023

"The cameras return as Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, coparenting, and building their own empires," a synopsis said.

"Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family they will stand together through the storm."

Actors who started on reality TV