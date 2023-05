1/4

Michael Dorman and Julianna Guill will soon be seen in "Joe Pickett" Season 2. Photo courtesy of Paramount +

May 16 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the first official trailer for Season 2 of Joe Pickett, its drama series about the titular Wyoming game warden played by Michael Dorman. The second season is to kick off with two episodes on June 4. It will follow Joe on the trail of a possible serial killer. Advertisement

"Joe must navigate a radical anti-hunting activist, a ghoulish set of twins living off the grid and his own tortured past," the streaming service said in a synopsis.

"Joe and his wife, Marybeth (Julianna Guill), discover that the murdered men weren't as innocent as they seemed. But when they dig too deep, they are forced to go on the run and fight for their very lives."

In Tuesday's 90-second preview, Joe is seen seriously injured as he doggedly investigates the crimes, waving off people telling him to seek medical treatment.

The case also forces Joe to visit his old friend Vern Dunnegan (David Alan Grier) in prison to get some answers.

The show is based on C.J. Box's book series.