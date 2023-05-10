1/4

James Hong attends the 95th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on March 12. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- HBO Max released the first official trailer for its upcoming animated series, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, on Wednesday. Set in 1920s China, the show is a prequel to the classic 1984 live-action, horror-comedy, Gremlins. Advertisement

The 2 1/2-minute preview shows the Wing family first meeting the young magical Mogwai Gizmo (AJ LoCascio).

"Voiced by Izaac Wang, Sam Wing (future shop owner Mr. Wing from the film) accepts the dangerous task to take Gizmo home and embarks on a journey through the Chinese countryside," a synopsis of the series said.

"Sam and Gizmo are joined by a teenage street thief named Elle (Gabrielle Nevaeh), and together, they encounter -- and sometimes battle -- colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. Along their quest, they are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist named Riley Greene (Matthew Rhys) and his growing army of evil Gremlins."

The voice cast also includes Ming-Na Wen, James Hong, BD Wong, Sandra Oh, Randall Park, George Takei and Bowen Yang.

Zach Galligan, who played hero Billy Peltzer in Gremlins and its 1990 sequel Gremlins 2: The New Batch, will also voice a character in the series.