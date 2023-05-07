Advertisement
TV
May 7, 2023 / 1:34 PM

Meta Golding: 'Rabbit Hole' is a smart, timely thriller

By Karen Butler
1/5
Meta Golding (L) and Kiefer Sutherland's "Rabbit Hole" wraps up its first season on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Paramount
Meta Golding (L) and Kiefer Sutherland's "Rabbit Hole" wraps up its first season on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Paramount

NEW YORK, May 7 (UPI) --

Empire actress Meta Golding says her high-tech thriller Rabbit Hole reflects the uncertain times in which viewers are living.

Advertisement

The show about corporate espionage operatives taking on a power-hungry villain with a global reach is wrapping up its first season Sunday on Paramount+.

From writer-directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, it stars Kiefer Sutherland, Charles Dance, Enid Graham, Jason Butler Harner, Walt Klink and Rob Yang.

"Living today, in this world, there's so much data. Even today, just to get the Wi-Fi, I had to give so much personal information about myself," Golding told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

"Also, there are so many conspiracy theories coming out of the [coronavirus] pandemic, so it felt like this is really timely when I read the script."

Advertisement

The actress also loved how nothing is what it seems to be in this twisty story.

"It was a smart script and there was some funny stuff there. It was multi-layered," she said. "When I was reading it, I thought, 'I would watch this.'"

Game of Thrones alum Dance agreed with Golding's assessment of Rabbit Hole.

"There's nothing two-dimensional about the thing," he said. "It is multi-dimensional and really intriguing."

Even before taking on this role, the actor was suspicious of technology and how it can be abused or manipulated for nefarious reasons.

"I have nothing whatsoever to do with social media. I loathe it," he said. "I don't need it and I don't want it, thank you very much."

Golding wants the series to remind people to always question their news sources as photos or video footage may be doctored to influence people.

"I hope that viewers have a really fun time when they watch this and I hope that it makes them think a little bit about the society that we are living in," she said.

Golding's character Hailey Winton becomes an ally of Sutherland's corporate spy John Weir, but not right from the start.

"I play a woman who seemingly meets Weir innocently and he immediately doesn't trust me," the actress said.

Advertisement

"Then, his life explodes and my life explodes and we both kind of don't trust each other and then the story begins."

Dance added: "I don't want to tell you too much about my character because, otherwise, I'd give the game away.

"But you find out pretty early on that I am Kiefer's character's father. More than that, you won't know until the thing develops and you find out more of their history and so on."

The show packs a lot of action and story into eight episodes, which meant its stars were always on the go.

"I was exhausted because I was also training and doing a lot of physical activity. It was really, really fun, but it was a pretty hardcore pace. I'm sure, for Charles, it was not because he is a superhero," she teased.

"But, for me, I was like, 'Oh, my God!' because there were explosions and I'm fighting with this one or that one."

Dance's challenges were more of the verbal than the aerobic variety.

"For some reason, Glenn and John threw a lot of lines at me - pages and pages of the stuff," he recalled.

"My memory is pretty good and I've been doing this job awhile now, but when I see a page of monologue staring at me, I think: 'Oh, my God! Not another late night learning this stuff!' I like to come on set knowing what I am saying and then I can play around with it. I'm very lucky to be doing a job that I love."

Advertisement

Read More

Bernadette Peters expects remarkable experience singing Sondheim in West End debut Director Jay Roach wishes 'Game Change,' 'Recount' changed the world a little more Judah Miller: 'Bupkis' is surreal exploration of Pete Davidson's absurd life 'Small Light' star Bel Powley: Miep Gies a feminist everywoman in Anne Frank story

Latest Headlines

Duffer Brothers: No 'Stranger Things' production during the writers strike
TV // 5 hours ago
Duffer Brothers: No 'Stranger Things' production during the writers strike
May 7 (UPI) -- The creators of "Stranger Things" say the fifth and final season of the sci-fi series will not go into production until the Writers Guild of America strike ends.
'Call Me Kat,' 'SWAT' canceled
TV // 1 day ago
'Call Me Kat,' 'SWAT' canceled
May 6 (UPI) -- CBS has canceled its action-drama SWAT after six seasons and Fox has axed its sitcom Call Me Kat after three.
'1883' marathon set for Paramount Network on June 18
TV // 1 day ago
'1883' marathon set for Paramount Network on June 18
May 6 (UPI) -- The entire season of "Yellowstone" prequel "1883" will air on Paramount Network for the first time on June 18.
Jay Leno, Terry Crews join 'Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge'
TV // 1 day ago
Jay Leno, Terry Crews join 'Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge'
May 5 (UPI) -- NBC released the trailer for "Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge," premiering May 30, which also announces celebrity judges Jay Leno, Terry Crews, Joel McHale and more.
'Doctor Who': Jonathan Groff cast in 'mysterious' new role
TV // 2 days ago
'Doctor Who': Jonathan Groff cast in 'mysterious' new role
May 5 (UPI) -- "Glee" actor Jonathan Groff has joined the cast of the BBC series "Doctor Who."
'Special Ops: Lioness' photos introduce Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman spy thriller
TV // 2 days ago
'Special Ops: Lioness' photos introduce Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman spy thriller
May 5 (UPI) -- "Special Ops: Lioness," a new series from "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan starring Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman, is coming to Paramount+.
'Yellowstone' to end with Season 5, sequel series in the works
TV // 2 days ago
'Yellowstone' to end with Season 5, sequel series in the works
May 5 (UPI) -- "Yellowstone" will conclude with its fifth and final season on Paramount Network, with a sequel series slated to premiere in December.
Rebecca Ferguson: 'Silo' is 'completely relatable to society'
TV // 2 days ago
Rebecca Ferguson: 'Silo' is 'completely relatable to society'
LOS ANGELES, May 5 (UPI) -- Rebecca Ferguson discusses the themes of her new sci-fi show, "Silo," premiering Friday on Apple TV+, and its physical demands, too.
Zooey Deschanel investigates fat, carbs, more in 'What Am I Eating?'
TV // 2 days ago
Zooey Deschanel investigates fat, carbs, more in 'What Am I Eating?'
May 4 (UPI) -- HBO Max released the trailer for "What Am I Eating? With Zooey Deschanel" on Thursday. The food show premieres May 23 and deals with subjects like fats, carbs, chocolate and more.
Lance Armstrong, Ronda Rousey join William Shatner's 'Stars on Mars'
TV // 2 days ago
Lance Armstrong, Ronda Rousey join William Shatner's 'Stars on Mars'
May 4 (UPI) -- Fox announced the 12 contestants for "Stars on Mars," a reality TV competition hosted by William Shatner. It premieres on June 5.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Call Me Kat,' 'SWAT' canceled
'Call Me Kat,' 'SWAT' canceled
'Drag Isn't Dangerous' telethon: How to watch, what to expect
'Drag Isn't Dangerous' telethon: How to watch, what to expect
Jeremy Renner jokes he feels like the Tin Man, but calls the body 'miraculous'
Jeremy Renner jokes he feels like the Tin Man, but calls the body 'miraculous'
Bernadette Peters expects remarkable experience singing Sondheim in West End debut
Bernadette Peters expects remarkable experience singing Sondheim in West End debut
Duffer Brothers: No 'Stranger Things' production during the writers strike
Duffer Brothers: No 'Stranger Things' production during the writers strike
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement