Toni Braxton inks Lifetime deal extension

Toni Braxton arrives for the 61st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in February 2019. She announced Wednesday that she has extended her producing deal with Lifetime. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- Toni Braxton has extended her fruitful Lifetime deal and will helm new projects for the cable network. Lifetime announced that the Grammy-winning singer-turned-TV producer signed on to oversee new projects through her Braxtoni Productions. Braxton has produced several movies over the years for the network. Advertisement

"Lifetime has been home to my film and TV projects for the past decade. My team and I are looking forward to continued success with the network as we bring projects to life for the audience that has so graciously welcomed us into their homes over the years," Braxton said in a press release Wednesday.

In 2022, Braxton produced A Christmas Spark and starred in and produced two movies under the Fallen Angels Movie Club franchise. Braxton also produced and starred in Faith Under Fire, Everyday is Christmas, Twist of Faith and her biopic Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart.

"Toni is an excellent producing partner, a wonderfully versatile actress, and our audiences have shown us just how much they love seeing her on our air," said Tanya Lopez, EVP of Scripted Content for Lifetime and Lifetime Movie Network.

Braxton recently shared a health emergency that almost killed her. Braxton has lupus, an autoimmune disorder that can have drastic health consequences. Braxton told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush on Today that she had chest pain, but thought she was just saddened by the death of her sister.

Trina Braxton, 50, died a year ago after a battle with esophageal cancer.

She put the appointment off numerous times, but when she finally went to her doctor, Braxton found out that her chest pains were indicative of a coronary blockage known as "the widowmaker."

"Even sometimes when I talk about it, I get a little emotional about it," a visibly emotional Braxton told Today, "because I feel so fortunate and so blessed. And I was not going to go to that appointment."