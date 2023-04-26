Trending
April 26, 2023 / 11:48 AM

Xdinary Heroes release 'Deadlock' EP, 'Freakin' Bad' music video

By Annie Martin

April 26 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Xdinary Heroes is back with new music.

The K-pop rock group released the EP Deadlock and a music video for the song "Freakin' Bad" on Wednesday.

The "Freakin' Bad" video shows the members of Xdinary Heroes in custody after breaking into and rocking out at a mall. The band then makes its escape.

Deadlock also features the songs "Come Into My Head," "Bicycle," "Checkmate," "Good Enough," "Man in the Box" and "Dear H."

Xdinary Heroes shared a highlight medley film for the album over the weekend.

Deadlock is Xdinary Heroes' first EP since Overload, released in November.

Xdinary Heroes consists of Gunil, Jungsu, Gaon, O.de, Jun Han and Jooyeon. The group made its debut in 2021.

