'Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning' trailer: Amy Poehler narrates new series based on book

Amy Poehler narrates the new series "The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Peacock is giving a glimpse of the new series The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning. The streaming service shared a trailer for the show Wednesday featuring Amy Poehler. Advertisement

The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning is inspired by the Margareta Magnusson book. The show follows eight people at different stages of their lives, who are given the chance to sort out their home, life, and relationships with the help of the "Death Cleaners," an organizer, designer, and psychologist from Sweden.

The Death Cleaners "come to America to help subjects reinvent themselves by facing their mortality, speaking honestly about death, and confronting all that 'crap' that has been collecting dust for years. Each story builds toward a physical overhaul of the home, as well as an emotional evolution, leaving us smiling with a lighter view of death and a more celebratory vision for the future," an official description reads.

Poehler, an actress and comedian known for Saturday Night Live and Parks and Recreation, narrates the series.

"This is a journey of levity and hope as Amy Poehler hilariously guides us through stories about dealing with our stuff... so that those we leave behind aren't faced with the overwhelming task of sorting through it," according to the synopsis. "Swedish Death Cleaning normalizes one of our worst fears, death, by reminding us of all the ways we are alive."

Katarina Blöm, Ellinor Engström and Johan Svenson host the show, with J.J. Duncan as showrunner and executive producer.

The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning premieres April 27 on Peacock.