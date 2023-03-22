Trending
March 22, 2023 / 7:40 AM

Eddie Redmayne to star in 'Day of the Jackal' series

By Karen Butler
Eddie Redmayne is set to star in a new version of "The Day of the Jackal." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
March 22 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne has signed on to star in and executive produce the thriller series, The Day of the Jackal.

Production is to begin this year on the modern reimagining of Frederick Forsyth's book and 1973 Edward Fox film it inspired.

No release date or additional casting have been announced yet.

"While staying true to the DNA of the original story, this contemporary drama will delve deeper into the chameleon like 'anti-hero' at the heart of the story in a high-octane, cinematic, globetrotting 'cat and mouse' thriller, set amidst the turbulent geo-political landscape of our time," a press release from Peacock said Tuesday.

Ronan Bennett -- whose credits include Gunpowder and Top Boy -- will be the showrunner.

Game of Thrones and Boardwalk Empire director Brian Kirk is onboard to helm The Day of the Jackal.

The series will be available on Peacock in the United States and on Sky in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

"We are excited to bring to life Ronan Bennett's re-imagining of Forsyth's revered thriller in the complex world in which we live today and are incredibly fortunate to have an actor of Eddie's calibre as our Jackal," Gareth Neame, CEO of production company Carnival Films, said in a statement Tuesday.

"Paired with Ronan's screenplay and Brian Kirk's direction, this is a first-class creative team."

