Trending
Advertisement
Movies
March 16, 2023 / 9:28 AM

Grace Caroline Currey: 'Fall' was excellent training for 'Shazam!' sequel stunts

By Karen Butler
1/5
"Shazam! Fury of the Gods" opens in theaters Friday. Photo courtesy of Warner Bros.
"Shazam! Fury of the Gods" opens in theaters Friday. Photo courtesy of Warner Bros.

NEW YORK, March 16 (UPI) -- Grace Caroline Currey says playing a climber stuck at the top of a dilapidated TV tower in survival thriller Fall turned her into an adrenaline junkie, so she was more than ready for her next job portraying a flying, fighting superhero in the action-comedy, Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

"When they handed me the harness, I didn't bat an eye because I spent a whole movie in one of those," Currey told UPI in a recent phone interview about the equipment she wore to execute her many stunts.

Advertisement

"Any element of feeling at home and comfortable is good because it is just such a big movie, you could get intimidated very easily," she said about Fury of the Gods. "I love a challenge. I love a role that I have to physically prepare for."

Advertisement

The 2019 blockbuster Shazam followed troubled high school student Billy Batson (Asher Angel), who is transformed into the titular adult superhero (Zachary Levi) with extraordinary, but difficult to manage, abilities -- the result of a spell by a powerful wizard (Djimon Hounsou).

At the end of the film, Billy shares his talents with his teen foster siblings Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer), Eugene (Ian Chen), Darla (Faithe Herman) and Pedro (Jovan Armand), to vanquish the embodiments of the Seven Deadly Sins and their leader, the fiendish Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong).

Adam Brody, Ross Butler, Meagan Good and DJ Crotona depict the kid characters in their adult forms in Fury of the Gods, while Currey plays the only incarnation of college-bound Mary in the sequel.

In theaters Friday, the DC Comics adaptation shows the family banding together to save the world in their first collective superhero quest -- taking on the malevolent goddesses played by Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu and Rachel Zegler.

"While the first one kind of establishes Billy's origin story and his relationship to his family, we actually get to go on an adventure as a group in the second one and encounter the Daughters of Atlas and these wild mythological creatures -- and the world is at stake," Currey said.

Advertisement

The actress described her character, the oldest sibling in the foster family, as the "adult of the group."

"She's technically no longer in the foster system, but she's decided not to go to college. She's still home. It's like she's taking a gap year. Not only that, but she has superpowers [and needs] to figure out how that fits into her life," Currey said.

Mary is the brains of the outfit and the Wisdom of Solomon that she has been gifted has given her "a boost," she added.

"She's got the whole mixture that Shazam has. She's got speed, she's got flight, she's got lightning. She's got all the strength and all the powers," Currey said. "And, oh, my God, does she have common sense and she is always the voice of reason."

Woven into the original Shazam and its follow-up are powerful messages about creating and sustaining a family, even if no one in it is blood-related.

"It's a choice to love and adopt each member in. There's a lot of love in these movies and [characters] rooting for each other and unity amongst this family," Currey said. "They have to be unified to go up against the Daughters of Atlas."

Advertisement

The five-year gap between the two movies meant that some of the younger members of the cast have experienced noticeable physical changes.

"Jack and I were just shocked. The first couple of days on set, primarily, it was just Jack and I trying to adjust to Ian turning into more of a man," she said of Chen, who was taller and had a deeper voice when he returned for the second movie.

"Even on the first one, when we went back to do some reshoots, they had to put me on a quarter-inch apple box because the kids had grown," she laughed. "I'm done growing, but they continue to grow so they needed to match the height."

Currey previously worked with Sandberg on the 2017 movie, Annabelle: Creation, and she said the demonic doll, which has had cameos in both Shazam movies, always will have a special place in her heart.

"It's so fun. It's expected. She's got to be there and David's so clever with it. He's always cracking me up with his Twitter or Instagram. He is the king of Easter egg humor," she said.

"That's where I first worked with David Sandberg and Peter Safran when I was 18," she added of Annabelle. "So much of my working dynamic with David was established on that set. We got to be collaborative and I got to bring ideas to the table."

Advertisement

Read More

Jason Sudeikis: 'Ted Lasso' S3 tries to clear bar set by cast in first two seasons 'Last of Us' icon Merle Dandridge didn't tether herself to old ways of imagining Marlene 'Champions' star Kaitlin Olson: Happy lives are made of little wins

Latest Headlines

Rina Sawayama on training for 'John Wick 4': 'I threw my back out'
Movies // 21 minutes ago
Rina Sawayama on training for 'John Wick 4': 'I threw my back out'
March 16 (UPI) -- Rina Sawayama discussed making her film debut in "John Wick: Chapter 4" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Movie review: 'Tetris' makes addictively fascinating true gaming story
Movies // 13 hours ago
Movie review: 'Tetris' makes addictively fascinating true gaming story
LOS ANGELES, March 15 (UPI) -- "Tetris" tells the story of the popular 1980s video game as itself a fascinating puzzle its creators had to solve.
Movie review: 'Shazam! 2' frustrates with cluttered story
Movies // 16 hours ago
Movie review: 'Shazam! 2' frustrates with cluttered story
LOS ANGELES, March 15 (UPI) -- "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" introduces a lot of good ideas in the sequel, but unfortunately abandons most of them for the usual superhero business.
Movie review: 'John Wick 4' throws gauntlet for action movie competition
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'John Wick 4' throws gauntlet for action movie competition
LOS ANGELES, March 13 (UPI) -- "John Wick: Chapter 4," in theaters March 24, raises the bar yet again for what action movies, filmmakers and performers can achieve when working at their highest level.
Michelle Yeoh, Ruth Carter, Indian filmmakers make history with Oscar firsts
Movies // 2 days ago
Michelle Yeoh, Ruth Carter, Indian filmmakers make history with Oscar firsts
March 13 (UPI) -- The 2023 Oscars featured several historic firsts, including wins for Michelle Yeoh, Ruth Carter, "Naatu Naatu" and Guillermo Del Toro.
Halle Bailey sings, saves Prince Eric In 'Little Mermaid' trailer
Movies // 3 days ago
Halle Bailey sings, saves Prince Eric In 'Little Mermaid' trailer
March 13 (UPI) -- Halle Bailey stars as Ariel and Jonah Hauer-King stars as Prince Eric in the trailer for "The Little Mermaid."
Oscars 2023: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once,' 'All Quiet On the Western Front' win big
Movies // 3 days ago
Oscars 2023: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once,' 'All Quiet On the Western Front' win big
March 12 (UPI) -- "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and "All Quiet On the Western Front" were the big winners at the 95th Academy Awards presentation at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Sunday.
'Scream VI' tops North American box office with $44.5M
Movies // 3 days ago
'Scream VI' tops North American box office with $44.5M
March 12 (UPI) -- "Scream VI" is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $44.5 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Tom Hanks, 'Blonde,' 'Morbius' score Razzies
Movies // 5 days ago
Tom Hanks, 'Blonde,' 'Morbius' score Razzies
March 11 (UPI) -- The Marilyn Monroe biopic, "Blonde," was named the Worst Picture of 2022 when Razzie Awards "winners" were announced early Saturday.
'Champions' star Kaitlin Olson: Happy lives are made of little wins
Movies // 5 days ago
'Champions' star Kaitlin Olson: Happy lives are made of little wins
NEW YORK, March 10 (UPI) -- Kaitlin Olson stars as Alex, a Shakespearean actress who devotes her life to her brother, Johnny, in "Champions," in theaters Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bobby Caldwell, 'What You Won't Do For Love' singer, dies at 71
Bobby Caldwell, 'What You Won't Do For Love' singer, dies at 71
Queen's Brian May knighted by King Charles III
Queen's Brian May knighted by King Charles III
Ed Sheeran to release 'Eyes Closed' on March 24: 'This song is about losing someone'
Ed Sheeran to release 'Eyes Closed' on March 24: 'This song is about losing someone'
Grace Gummer gives birth to daughter with Mark Ronson
Grace Gummer gives birth to daughter with Mark Ronson
Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, Nivea ready to find love on 'Queens Court'
Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, Nivea ready to find love on 'Queens Court'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement